Who needs iPads when this Windows 10 Pro laptop is only $219.99 at Amazon?

Prime Day 2021 is over… right? Amazon definitely said that Prime Day was going to start this year on Monday, June 21, and end on Tuesday, June 22. But here’s the weird thing: it’s now Monday, June 28, which is a full week after Prime Day 2021 began. And despite the fact that it was only supposed to last 48 hours, so many of the hottest deals from Amazon’s massive Prime Day sale are still available right now!

Want some examples? How about the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a massive $605 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express 4K+ for just $29 or the Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39, TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs for an all-time low of $6.07 each, the popular Yeedi K600 robot vacuum for just $89.99, and more.

On top of all that, there’s one more epic leftover Prime Day deal that we need to tell you about.

Apple’s newest iPad Air is $60 off right now, which is a terrific deal. Want to spend even less? You can pick up the current-generation 10.2-inch iPad starting at just $299. Those are both excellent values, but why bother with a tablet when you can get a full-fledged Windows 10 Pro laptop for so much less?

Hyundai is obviously a massive brand, but it’s certainly not the first name you think of when you think about Windows 10 laptops. That’s about to change, however, because there’s an unbelievable deal on Amazon right now that carried over from Prime Day.

Hurry over to Amazon’s site and you can score a Hyundai Thinnote-A Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle for just $219.99 when you clip the coupon on Amazon’s site. That’s not a typo… you’ll get an actual Windows 10 laptop with a 14.1-inch display, Intel HD Graphics 500, an Intel Celeron processor, 64GB of storage plus an expandable 2.5″ SATA HDD slot, and a bundled 128GB microSDXC card… all for just $219.99 in three different colors!

Also, if you want a more powerful model, you can snag an upgraded Hyundai laptop with twice the RAM and 128GB of SSD storage for just $279.99. This deal is almost sold out, so you don’t have much time left to take advantage.

We have no idea when these deals will end, but you can be pretty sure that they’re going to end very soon. In other words, it could be now or never if you want to save some cash on a hot new Windows laptop.

Here are some key takeaways:

Bundle includes Hyundai’s surprisingly fast Thinnote 14.1-inch laptop as well as a 128GB microSDXC card

14.1-inch display, Intel HD Graphics 500, an Intel Celeron processor, and 64GB of storage plus an expandable 2.5″ SATA HDD slot

Lightweight and portable, thin and sleek

The Thinnote-A comes with 64GB of onboard storage, and there are two ways to expand it — a 2.5″ SATA HDD slot and a microSD card slot

Windows 10 Pro

Dual-band Wi-Fi increases range and enhances stability — also includes an Ethernet RJ45 port

