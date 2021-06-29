I’m obsessed with this mesmerizing $20 Amazon kitchen gadget that went viral on TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We seriously can’t get over how many awesome kitchen gadgets there are out there these days — especially at Amazon. And the best part is the fact that most of the cool stuff you can find out there is priced so reasonably that you’d have to be crazy not to get it. Looking for a few examples? We thought you’d never ask. One of the best ones out there is the cool ThermoPro device that helps you cook perfect steak and chicken every single time. I also recently told our readers about an awesome $35 Amazon find that I can’t cook without anymore. These cool Amazon finds keep selling out after we mention them, so keep that in mind after reading about the crazy new gadget we’re about to show you.

TikTok’s popular social video app has quickly become an endless source of cool finds these days. We’ve been digging around the app a whole lot lately and our efforts have paid off time and time again. The latest treasure we managed to dig up is a crazy $20 kitchen gadget on Amazon that went mega-viral not too long ago. It’s definitely the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen go viral on TikTok… but it’s also absolutely mesmerizing and I need one in my life immediately.

No matter who you are, I can pretty much guarantee that you’ve never heard of the Starfrit Electric Rotato Express before. Well, that’s not entirely true. It’s highly doubtful that you’ve heard of it unless you saw the TikTok by @jenn-aayyy that went super viral. As of the time of this writing, her video has been watched more than 9.7 million times by TikTokers who can’t believe how simple but awesome this crazy gadget is.

Behold: The weirdest gadget you never knew you needed…

Do you hate peeling potatoes? Of course you do — everyone hates it. Well, that’s where this awesome little gadget comes into play. Check out the video on TikTok to see how it works:

As you can see, the Starfrit Electric Rotato Express couldn’t be any easier to use. Just stick the potato on the little spike, lower the top arm to hold it in place, and press the bottom. Like magic, your potato starts to spin and the Rotato Express peels the entire thing for you.

Seriously yall — where has this thing been all my life?!

As bizarre as it is, the Rotato Express is truly mesmerizing and it’s an awesome gift for yourself or for just about anyone in your life. And the best part is that it costs less than $20 at Amazon! Head over to Amazon and snag one today!

Starfrit Rotato Express, Electric Peeler 093209-006-BLCK List Price: $25.00 Price: $19.98 You Save: $5.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key takeaways:

The Rotato Express makes peeling potatoes quick and easy, peeling off the skin without wasting any of the nutrients in the vegetable

It’s so quick and easy to use: Just plop the potato on the stand, and the Rotato Express peels and pares it in 10 seconds or less

Push a single button to start peeling and the Rotato peeler stops on its own with it is finished peeling

Works with so much more than just potatoes — try peeling Cucumbers, Zucchinis, Eggplant, Sweet potatoes, Lemons, Limes, Radishes, Kiwis, Peaches, Pears, Apples, Beets, Tomatoes, Turnips, Onions, and more

Hands-free operation means you don’t even have to hold your vegetables to peel them

Key design features include the non-slip base, two spare blades that are stored underneath the unit, and a thumb knife to pare potatoes

Includes a 6V power adapter

