If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution that gives you a surprising about of space in bathrooms of any size. Not only is it awesome — it’s on sale at the lowest price ever on Amazon! People love this great little cabinet so much because it can fit almost anywhere and it’s deceptively compact despite offering plenty of space to store all sorts of items. Now that we have your bathroom covered, it’s time to turn our attention to your kitchen.

Is your kitchen so tight that it’s a constant source of frustration for you and your family? Or perhaps it’s reasonably spacious but you have so much stuff packed in that things have gotten overwhelming. In either case, there’s a very nifty solution we came across called the StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf, and people absolutely love it. It’s also on sale right now for just $37.99 so it’s a wonderfully affordable way to add extra storage space to just about any kitchen!

Today's Top Deal Everyone raves about this nonstick frying pan — now on sale for just $14! List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Most stoves have a flat metal top, but you can’t really use it as a shelf for two reasons. First, it’s usually quite shallow so it wouldn’t hold much anyway. And second, one wrong move means you could accidentally knock something back behind your stove.

That’s where the StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf comes in. This brilliant contraption attaches to the top of your stove in about 1 second thanks to silicone-encased magnets that stick to metal surfaces without scratching them. Simply pop it onto your stove and voila! You now have a new shelf where you can store things you need constant access to, such as spices, olive oil, and plenty more. You’ll also free up space in your cabinets and drawers as a result, so it really is a win/win!

The StoveShelf is very affordable at just $40, but right now there’s a coupon on Amazon that slashes it to $37.99. And if you’re looking for more ways to add storage to your kitchen, we’ve included two more awesome ideas below — the $24 Magnetic Fridge Spice Rack that’ll stick to your fridge and let you clear out your entire spice cabinet, and the KES 30-Inch Kitchen Pot Rack that has a 10% coupon right now. Definitely check them out.

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf

StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that attaches to most stoves in seconds. Once installed, it provides sturdy storage space for spices, olive oil, and even decor.

Installing this great shelf takes no special adhesives, and there are no holes to drill or tools to use. Simply place the magnetic shelf on the back of your stove and you’re done.

StoveShelf uses sturdy construction so you don’t have to worry about storing all the condiments and spices you want. It’s fitted with two silicone-encased neodymium magnets that are strong enough to keep it securely attached without damaging your stove’s factory finish.

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove - Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation -… List Price:$39.99 Price:$37.99 You Save:$2.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Magnetic Fridge Spice Rack

Fridge Spice Rack, Magnetic Shelf with Paper Towel Holder 2 Tier Kitchen Refrigerator Storage R… Price:$23.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

KES 30-Inch Kitchen Pot Rack

KES 30-Inch Kitchen Pot Rack - Mounted Hanging Rack for Kitchen Storage and Organization- Matte… List Price:$59.99 Price:$53.99 You Save:$6.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.