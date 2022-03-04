Best cheap TV soundbar drops to $40 – is it an Amazon price mistake?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Once upon a time, you had to buy a surround sound system if you wanted to upgrade your TV’s audio. Forget about finding the best cheap TV soundbar, because they weren’t worth it at all.

These days, surround sound systems are still great. Plus, there are plenty of excellent options out there that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

Want a good example? The #1 best-selling surround sound system on Amazon right now is the Vizio V51-H6 36″ 5.1 Channel Home Theater Surround Sound System. It’s fantastic, and it’s only $179.98 if you pick up a renewed system while they’re discounted. And if you want to go all out, you can always pick up a high-end setup like this mind-blowing Enclave surround system.

Of course, there are much simpler setups these days as well. You definitely need to check out the best cheap TV soundbar deal on Amazon right now.

The KMOUK HSB001 TV Soundbar has been wildly popular with our readers. Today, it’s somehow on sale for just $39.99. That price is a huge 50% discount compared to full retail. In fact, it’s so low that it almost seems like an Amazon price mistake!

KMOUK HSB001 TV Soundbar with Bluetooth 5.0 Rating: 4 Stars Slim but powerful: Dual driver and passive vibration plate design for more powerful sound. 2.0 channels for a better hearing experience. Compact design allows to place it almost anywhere, either in front of PC or small TV, even mounted on the wall. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission $39.99 from Amazon $60 $39.99

Amazon’s best cheap TV soundbar deal

Soundbars have been all the rage in recent years, and there are a few good reasons for that. First of all, they couldn’t be easier to set up. Unbox your soundbar, plug it into the wall, connect it to your TV, and you’re done.

Soundbars easily fit in any room, and you can place one on a tabletop or mount it to the wall. On top of all that, soundbars are so popular these days that there are plenty of affordable options out there.

Of course, some are more affordable than others.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the KMOUK HSB001 TV Soundbar on sale for just $47.99. That price comes by way of a new lower retail price and an extra coupon you can clip on the product page.

Image source: KMOUK

This model has a terrific 4.3-star rating that includes hundreds of 5-star reviews. That makes it one of the best-rated soundbars on Amazon that’s priced under $100. In fact, the current price is so low that it almost seems like a mistake!

Definitely grab one now, before someone pulls the plug and ends this awesome sale. It’s definitely the best cheap TV soundbar deal on Amazon right now.

Also of note, there’s an upgraded model on sale with an even deeper discount. The newer KMOUK HSB003 TV Soundbar is also available for $89.99 right now. It used to sell for $110, so this is definitely an attractive price.

We’re not sure if this is a temporary MSRP cut or if it’s permanent, but this is a big upgrade if you don’t mind spending a little more money.

KMOUK HSB003 fast facts

Image source: KMOUK

This is the best cheap TV soundbar on Amazon, hands down. And that’s especially true while it’s on sale at this shockingly low price. Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

The KMOUK HSB001 TV Soundbar is a slim soundbar that packs plenty of power

2.0 channels project sound to the farthest corners of your room

Compact design makes it perfect for use with a TV or even a computer

This soundbar supports 3.5mm audio connections and optical audio for crystal clear sound

You also get Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless audio streaming from your smartphone, tablet, or computer

You can place the soundbar on a desk or media console, or you can mount it on the wall

From booming explosions to faint whispers, you’ll enjoy clear sound with good bass response

This soundbar is terrific for movies, TV shows, and also for streaming music

It’s also perfect for gaming with a special game mode

Movie mode utilizes a built-in voice enhancer so you never miss a word — so long, subtitles!

KMOUK HSB001 TV Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound, Bluetooth 5.0, for PC/Home Theater List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!