If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With all the different options on Amazon for Bluetooth earbuds, it can be beyond overwhelming for people in search of new earphones. That’s why we’re here, and we’ve scoured the site to come up with the five very best deals you’ll find on high-quality Bluetooth earbuds.

Amazon always has tons of great deals on in-ear headphones, but you won’t believe the five bargains we found for this roundup. Included on the list are AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 so far, Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds at Black Friday’s price from last year, and TOZO T6 true wireless earphones with a whopping 140,000 5-star reviews on sale for only $23.99.

Today's Top Deal Amazon has real diamond stud earrings for under $60 — and reviewers love them! Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

There’s no other way to put it: there are far too many options on Amazon for Bluetooth earbuds.

A quick search will lead you to hundreds or even thousands of different listings, making it so difficult for people to know if they’re getting the best option at the best price. From budget buds that sell for less than $10 to ultra-high-end wireless earphones that cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars, the options on Amazon truly run the full gamut. The trouble, of course, is finding the in-ear headphones that are right for you.

The BGR Deals team dug through all the bargains we could find on Amazon for high-quality Bluetooth earbuds, from well-known best-sellers to obscure wireless earphones that almost no one has heard of. In doing so, we came up with the five best Bluetooth earbuds deals you can find on Amazon’s entire site right now. From a $52 discount on AirPods Pro and Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earphones at Black Friday’s price from last year to best-selling Letscom buds on sale for just $18.98, we’ve got all the bases covered. You’ll even find shockingly good true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case that have a whopping 14,000 5-star reviews on sale for only $23.99!

Definitely scroll through all five options down below.

Apple AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation

Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you

Earbuds come with three sizes of silicone tips to ensure the perfect fit

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds

HD Noise Cancellation Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing for improved sound quality

Offers battery life up to 24 hours including the charging case

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$178.00 You Save:$51.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods 2

Automatically turn on when removed from case

Pairs instantly with all Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword offers hands-free access to Siri

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds

Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology with support for HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP.

TOZO T10 produces truly authentic sound and deep bass using custom 8mm speaker drivers – that’s 1.77 times the normal drive area when compared to similar models with smaller drivers.

Battery life that lasts over 4 hours of playtime per charge, plus get an extra 14 hours from the compact charging case included with the earphones. The charging case also supports wireless charging.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Letscom Bluetooth earbuds

Earphones offer high-fidelity sound with an 11mm vibrating diaphragm, a CSR chip, and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Also included is CVC noise cancellation that uses the built-in mic for stereo sound and superb bass.

IPX7 water-resistance: An internal nano-coating protects the headphones from heavy rain and sweat from intense exercises.

Control buttons on the headphones let you play and pause music, increase or decrease the volume, skip tracks, answer and end calls, and even activate your smartphone’s voice assistant.

LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones V5.0 IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Sport Earphones, HiFi Bass Stereo S… List Price:$21.99 Price:$18.98 You Save:$3.01 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.