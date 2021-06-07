If 148k 5-star Amazon ratings don’t convince you to try these Bluetooth earbuds, the $24 price will

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know the biggest brand names out there when it comes to premium wireless headphones — and if you happen to be on the lookout for one of the most popular options out there, you’ll find some truly fantastic sales right now. Go and check out Amazon and you’ll see that the nation’s top online retailer is currently offering deep discounts on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, including the lowest price of the year so far on Apple’s crazy-popular AirPods Pro. Also of note, AirPods Max are on sale right now at the lowest price ever. Sony ANC headphones and ANC earphones are also on sale right now with discounts up to $52, and Bose Bluetooth earbuds start at just $99. Long story short, it’s a great time to pick up a pair of premium headphones!

The bad news is that even with those deep discounts, headphones from the likes of Apple and Sony are still quite pricey so they’re way out of many people’s budgets. But if you want great earbuds that pack some of the same features for much less money, you definitely should check out TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds on Amazon right now. They have nearly 149,000 5-star ratings at Amazon… and they’re currently on sale for only $23.99!



It goes without saying that TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds don’t have the same brand recognition as Apple’s earphones. Even though you don’t see them on billboards or in TV commercials though, you might be shocked at how popular they are. These awesome buds currently have about 149,000 5-star ratings plus another 37,500 4-star ratings at Amazon.

Do you know how good a product has to be to rack up that many 4-star and 5-star ratings?

These wildly popular earphones last for about 4 hours of playback per charge and you’ll get another 14 hours of music streaming thanks to the included charging case. Oh, and speaking of the charging case, this model supports wireless charging just like Apple’s $199 AirPods 2 and $249 AirPods Pro! We all know that Apple’s AirPods are awesome. Of that, there is no doubt. I use AirPods Pro myself and I love them. But if you don’t want to spend quite that much money, definitely check out a pair of T10 earbuds instead. I was surprised at how good they are when I tried them myself.

We’ve seen these super-popular earbuds hit $23.99 before at Amazon, and this matches the lowest price of all time. You’ll never find a better deal on in-ear headphones this popular, so don’t miss out!

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price: $29.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Tozo T10 earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 technology as well as HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP. Enjoy all that tech without the tangles since these popular in-ear headphones are cord-free.

Get truly authentic sound and deep bass with custom 8mm speaker drivers and hi-fi stereo sound.

One-step pairing and Bluetooth 5.0 tech allow these earbuds to connect to each other automatically — pair them with your smartphone or tablet once and then you’re done.

The durable design features IPX8 water resistance thanks to an internal nano-coating. The earphones can survive being fully submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Earbuds last for over 4 hours of playtime per charge, while the included charging case adds another 14 hours. The case also supports both wired and wireless charging.

