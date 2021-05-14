If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After all the truly horrible things we’ve been through over the past 14+ months, everyone out there deserves to have some fun this summer. Of course, we all still need to remain vigilant and be responsible even as vaccine numbers continue to climb. Things are definitely moving in the right direction, but despite the public sentiment in many areas right now, we’re nowhere close to putting the pandemic behind us.

The beauty of summertime weather is that it lends itself to spending time outdoors. Needless to say, countless experts say that airborne viruses don’t spread as efficiently outside as they do indoors. That means the more time you spend outside and socially distanced, the safer you’re going to be this summer. In other words… it’s time to head to the beach!

We found something awesome on Amazon that you definitely need to check out before you head to the beach for the first time this season. Once you’ve tried the ISOPHO Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket, you’ll never want to go to the beach again without one. This blanket recently went viral on TikTok and people are still flipping out about it! Now, it’s time to see what all the fuss is about.

What comes to mind when you think of the three things you hate most about blankets and towels that you use at the beach, in a park, on a picnic, or anywhere else? First, they get wet. Second, they get hot. And third, they inevitably get covered with sand or dirt and you end up making a mess of your car and home or hotel. That’s where the ISOPHO Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket comes in.

ISOPHO’s invention is an awesome beach blanket that isn’t made of towel material or any other cotton. Instead, the material feels like a parachute — but don’t worry because it’s not uncomfortable at all to sit or lay on. In fact, it resists heat so it’s actually more comfortable to lay on than a regular towel! It’s also waterproof so it doesn’t soak up moisture like a beach towel.

Oh, and the best part is the fact that it’s sand-proof! That means you can stop bringing the beach home with you and getting sand all over your car and floors. One quick brush or shake of this awesome beach blanket and you won’t find a single grain of sand left!

The Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket by ISOPHO is truly awesome and it’s on sale right now on Amazon at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Definitely check it out before you head back to the beach.

Here’s what you need to know about this great product:

Large size (79″ x 83″) to fit all your friends or family, but still easy to fold up and pack into any beach bag — it’s only about 4.7″ x 3.2″ x 6.3″ when folded tight

Weighs just 0.8 lbs so you can transport it anywhere

Made from 210T polyester so it’s sandproof and weatherproof

so it’s sandproof and weatherproof Just give this beach blanket one small shake and all the sand comes right off

Water also beads off the blanket instead of getting soaked up — you can also use it to shelter yourself from rain

Comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year replacement warranty

