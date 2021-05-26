Prime Day is every day in this hidden Amazon department – check out these 10 deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Last year, Prime Day was delayed because the pandemic was causing all kinds of supply shortages in the early summer when Amazon would normally have hosted its huge annual sale. This year, however, all signs point to a normal timeframe for Prime Day 2021. The monster Amazon sales event is expected to take place sometime in late June according to everything we’ve seen and heard so far, though Amazon has yet to confirm the actual dates.

Despite the fact that we probably still have about a month to wait before Prime Day 2021 actually arrives, it sure feels like it might’ve started early. Why do we say that? It’s because there are so many fantastic deals right now on Amazon, of course.

Check out the big deals section on Amazon’s website and you can find an endless stream of best-selling products that are on sale with surprisingly deep discounts. Examples include the insanely popular MyQ smart garage door opener that lets you open your garage with your smartphone or even just your voice for just $19.99, AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2021 (just $197 instead of $250), a top-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush with 20,000 5-star ratings for just $39.95, REAL diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers have been raving about for just $59.90, a best-selling mattress topper at the same price from Black Friday last year, a brilliant ThermoPro grill accessory that makes it so easy to cook the perfect steak every time for just $33, and so much more.



You know what? That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Aside from all those fantastic deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

The odds are quite good that most people reading this right now are Amazon Prime subscribers, considering how popular Amazon’s Prime service has become. If that happens to be the case and you are indeed a Prime member, you should know that you get more than just free express shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of streaming movies and TV shows.

Everyone out there who pays for Prime definitely needs to check out this department on Amazon — so many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It’s a somewhat secret page called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. And the best part is that Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and special discounts.

You can always find dozens of excellent and exclusive deals in this somewhat secret Amazon department. And today, we’ve selected 10 great bargains that we’re going to highlight for you in this roundup.

Konquest KBP-2704A Automatic Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with Backlit Display - Accurate,… List Price: $44.95 Price: $27.95 You Save: $17.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aootek 182 Led Solar outdoor motion sensor lights upgraded Solar Panel to 15.3 in2 and 3 modes(… List Price: $29.95 Price: $19.95 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Spy Camera Charger - Hidden Camera - Premium Pack - Mini Spy Camera 1080p - USB Charger Camera… List Price: $36.99 Price: $33.95 You Save: $3.04 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DOGAIN Smart WiFi Light Bulbs That Works with Alexa Google Home，A15 LED Dimmable RGB Color Ch… List Price: $16.99 Price: $15.29 You Save: $1.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

WAKYME Cordless Drill Driver Kit with 2 Batteries, 21V Impact Drill 350 In-lb Torque 25+3 Clutc… List Price: $62.99 Price: $56.69 You Save: $6.30 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massage for Athletes - 20 Speeds Quiet Handheld Massa… List Price: $109.99 Price: $58.99 You Save: $51.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

[Updated 2020 Version] Personal Countertop Blender for Milkshake, Fruit Vegetables Drinks, Smoo… List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.12 You Save: $5.87 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom & Essential Oil Diffuser - Smart Aroma Ultra… List Price: $54.97 Price: $44.47 You Save: $10.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PANMAX Universal Socket Wrench Set (11-32mm 7-19mm) Professional Sockets Tools Multi-function W… List Price: $30.99 Price: $27.89 You Save: $3.10 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Laser Measure, MiLESEEY 328Ft Laser Measure Device wtih Backlit LCD Display Measure Distance, A… List Price: $31.99 Price: $25.49 You Save: $6.50 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

