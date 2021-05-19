Get Prime Day prices now with these 10 Prime-only deals on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day might’ve been delayed last year, but Amazon’s annual sales event was still massive when it finally took place. Thankfully, all signs point to a somewhat normal timeframe for Prime Day 2021 this year. The monster Amazon sales event is expected to take place sometime in June according to everything we’ve seen and heard so far. But despite the fact that we seemingly still have about a month to wait before Prime Day 2021 actually arrives, it sure feels like it might’ve started early. Why do we say that? It’s because there are so many fantastic deals right now on Amazon, of course.

Pop on over to the big deals section on the retailer’s website and you can find an endless stream of best-selling products that are on sale with surprisingly deep discounts. Examples include AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2021 (just $197 instead of $250), an insanely popular Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush with 20,000 5-star ratings for just $39.95, a spring-assisted tactical pocket knife on sale for only $9.90, REAL diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with for just $59.90, a best-selling mattress topper at the same price from Black Friday last year, a brilliant ThermoPro grill accessory that makes it so easy to cook the perfect steak every time for just $33, and so much more.



Guess what: that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Aside from all those fantastic deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

Considering how popular Amazon’s Prime service has become, the odds are quite good that you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. If that happens to be the case, you should know that you get more than just free express shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of streaming movies and TV shows.

Every Prime member out there definitely needs to check out this page on Amazon — so many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It’s called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. On top of that, Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and discounts.

You will always find dozens of excellent and exclusive deals in this somewhat secret Amazon department. And today, we’ve selected 10 great bargains that we’re going to highlight for you in this roundup.

