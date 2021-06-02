Why wait for Prime Day? Here are 10 hidden Amazon deals only for Prime members

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s big Prime Day blowout was delayed last year because the pandemic was causing all kinds of supply shortages in the early summer when the retail giant would normally have hosted its big sale. This year, however, Amazon has finally confirmed a normal timeframe for Prime Day 2021. The monster Amazon sales event is slated to take place on June 21 and June 22, as Amazon just announced earlier this week. As anyone who has shopped during Prime Day in the past can tell you, there are going to be thousands upon thousands of incredible deals to choose from.

Find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2021 right here.

Despite the fact that we still have a little under three weeks to wait before Prime Day 2021 finally arrives, it sure feels like Amazon’s big sale might’ve started early. What makes us say that? Well, it’s because there are so many fantastic deals right now on Amazon that offer all-time low prices on super-popular products.

Head over to the huge deals section on Amazon’s website and you can find an endless stream of best-selling products that are on sale with surprisingly deep discounts. Examples include insanely hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that are even more compact than the last model for just $5.47 each (new all-time low price!), AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2021 (just $197 instead of $250), a top-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush with 20,000 5-star ratings for just $39.95, REAL diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers have been raving about for just $59.90, a best-selling mattress topper at the same price from Black Friday last year, a brilliant ThermoPro grill accessory that makes it so easy to cook the perfect steak every time for just $33, and so much more.



Believe it or not, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Aside from all those fantastic deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

Considering how popular Amazon’s Prime service has become in recent years, the odds are quite good that most people reading this right now are Amazon Prime subscribers. If that happens to be the case and you are indeed a Prime member, you need to be aware that you get more than just free express shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of streaming movies and TV shows.

Everyone out there who pays for Prime definitely needs to check out this department on Amazon, because so many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It’s a somewhat secret page called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. And the best part is that Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and special discounts.

You’ll always find dozens of excellent and exclusive deals in this somewhat secret Amazon department. Today, we’ve selected 10 great bargains that we’re going to highlight for you in this roundup.

