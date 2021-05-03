If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The first quarter of this year was a bit light as far as Amazon device deals are concerned. We can’t say exactly what that was the case, though there’s a good chance it had something to do with Amazon’s need to restock its most popular devices after all those crazy holiday deals toward the end of 2020. Things finally began to pick up again last month, when Amazon’s most popular device lineups started seeing great discounts again. But nothing we saw in April compares to the new Amazon device sale that just kicked off.

With Mother’s Day 2021 now less than one week away, Amazon has launched a massive Amazon device blowout sale with deep discounts on practically all of its most popular products. From the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for less than the cost of a mid-range Fire TV Stick to a massive 44% discount that slashes the $90 Echo Show 5 to just $49.99, every base is covered in Amazon’s huge sale that’s going on this week. You can shop the entire sale right here, or keep scrolling to see our picks for the 10 best deals in Amazon’s big Mother’s Day blowout.

When it comes to popularity, we have no doubt that the Fire TV Stick 4K deal we mentioned above will be one of the best-selling bargains on Amazon this week. That’s especially true among our readers, who always jump at the opportunity to score Amazon’s 4K streamer when it goes on sale. It’s already a solid value at $50, but this week it’s down to just $37.99 — which is $2 less than the mid-range Fire TV Stick! If you don’t care about support for 4K resolution and HDR content, you can also pick up the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite right now for just $24.99.

Next up, we have an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime members only. Until the end of the day on Monday, you can snag the $90 Echo Show 5 for just $49.99. That matches the lowest price of 2021 so far and it’s an incredible value. Then there are two more terrific Echo Show deals that you can take advantage of even if you’re not a Prime member.

The $130 Echo Show 8 with a gorgeous HD display is down to $74.99 and the crazy new $250 Echo Show 10 that actually follows you around when you move during video chats is on sale for the all-time low price of $199.99. Not only that, but you get a $15 Ring LED smart light bulb for free with your purchase!

Next up, we have a deal that may very well be our favorite Amazon device bundle of 2021 so far. On a normal day, you’d have to pay $50 to get yourself an Echo Dot and then another $25 to get Amazon’s best-selling Amazon Smart Plug, which lets you control all your “dumb” devices from your smartphone or using Alexa voice commands. Pick up the Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug bundle today, however, and you’ll only pay $39.99 all together!

To wrap up our roundup of the 10 best deals in this week’s huge Amazon device sale, we’ve got four killer deals you won’t want to miss. Amazon’s insanely popular Blink Indoor and Blink Outdoor wireless security cameras are all on sale with deep discounts of up to 29%. Since these awesome cameras are already so affordable, prices start at just $49.99 this week! You can also pick up the blazing-fast eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system for $279 and score a $50 Fire TV Stick for free.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Tablet is one of the best-selling tablets we’ve ever covered here at BGR Deals, and it’s down to just $64.99 today. That’s an incredible price for such a great device. And finally, the $90 Kindle that now includes front lighting so you can read in the dark is currently on sale for the same low price of just $64.99.

These amazing Amazon device deals will all disappear before you know it, so hurry up or you might miss out!

