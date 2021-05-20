5 home upgrades under $25 that have Amazon shoppers flipping out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately, definitely don’t worry because we can promise you that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore all the little things around your house or apartment that make it look less chic and modern than it otherwise would. After busy days of work or school, the last thing you want to do is spend time and money on expensive home upgrades.

There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however, and it’s the simple fact that home upgrades don’t have to be expensive to look expensive. In this roundup right now, we’re going to show you five fantastic home upgrades you can get that each cost $25 or less.

Seriously… do you have any idea how much better your kitchen would look with under-cabinet lighting? And if you think your only option is to have an electrician install expensive light strips, you’re way off base. The Bawoo LED Under Cabinet Lights Set includes six battery-powered LED puck lights that you can stick to anything you want in an instant. They’re also remote-controlled, so you don’t have to worry about wiring. Another inexpensive upgrade that Amazon shoppers have been raving about is Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper. For as little as $9.99, you can transform your ancient white or black appliances into sleek stainless steel appliances. Look how great that refrigerator looks in the photos down below!

Is there anything more luxurious than a hotel-quality showerhead? Pick up the Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo on Amazon and it’ll be like every day is spa day.

If you have wood furniture around your home that’s been there for a while, the odds are pretty good that it’s showing all sorts of scratches and scuffs. Replacing it can be expensive and believe it or not, paying someone to refinish it can be almost as pricey. Instead, check out Howard Products Restor-A-Finish, which restores your wood furniture’s glistening finish with ease. Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about it!

Last but certainly not least, you should definitely consider giving the exterior of your house an instant upgrade with Ripeng 5 Inch Floating Zinc Alloy House Numbers. These house numbers cost just $8.99 each and they look amazing on any home.

You can learn more about all five of these awesome home upgrades down below, plus we’ve included some images to give you an idea of what to expect. Oh, and don’t forget to scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included two bonus items that you’re going to love!

Bawoo LED Under Cabinet Lights (6-pack, remote controlled)

Compact puck lights with long battery life that you can stick anywhere in seconds

Included remote control turns the lights on and off, plus you can adjust the brightness of the lights with 10 different brightness settings that range from 10% to 100%

Set the mood for any occasion!

Lights can also be turned on and off without the included remote

Special timer feature lets you turn your lights off after 10, 30, 60, or 120 minutes

There’s also a memory function that remembers the previous brightness setting each time you turn a light on

Under Cabinet Lights 6 Pack, Bawoo LED Puck Lights Remote Control, 4000K Natural Warm White Bri… List Price: $18.99 Price: $17.99 ($3.00 / Count) You Save: $1.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Sheet measures 15.8 x 78.8 inches for a total area of 8.65 square feet

Larger sizes are available

Self-adhesive design means you don’t need any special glue to apply

Made of vinyl that is waterproof and oil-proof with a stainless steel effect

Fully removable and won’t damage your appliance’s finish

Easy to trim and install yourself in just a few minutes

Premium finish ensures that the wrap will last years without any fading

Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper Decorative Stainless Steel Wall Paper… Price: $9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo

Special design brings three different modes to your shower — a fixed showerhead, a handheld showerhead, or a combination of both

Choose from 24 different possible water flow patterns

Five available settings on the main showerhead: Power Rain, Massage, Rain/Massage, Water-Saving Economy Rain, and Pause

Oversized 4-inch chrome face with 3-position click lever

Jets are easy to clean, just rub them to remove any residue

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Price: $21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Howard Products RF3016 Restor-A-Finish

There’s nothing else out there like Restor-A-Finish , which utilizes a finish-penetrating formula to restore your wood furniture

, which utilizes a finish-penetrating formula to restore your wood furniture Also blends out scratches, blemishes, and abrasions

Available in nine different colors to match various wood tones and finishes, including Neutral, Maple-Pine, Golden Oak, Cherry, Walnut, Mahogany, Dark Walnut, Dark Oak, and Ebony Brown

Wipe it on, wipe it off — it’s that easy!

Howard Products RF3016 Restor-A-Finish, 16 oz, Golden Oak Price: $14.80 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ripeng 5 Inch Floating Zinc Alloy House Numbers

Add style and elegance to any facade with these sleek floating house numbers

They’re made from a durable zinc allow with a black coating for the ultimate stylish finish

Each house number is attached individually

Easy installation — if you can work a drill, you can install these house numbers

All installation hardware is included

5 Inch Floating House Number Modern House Numbers, Zinc Alloy Number with Nail Kit and Detailed… Price: $8.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BONUS UPGRADES

We’ve got two more home upgrades that we definitely wanted to share with our readers even though they didn’t make the top-5.

The first one absolutely would’ve made the list, but it costs more than $25. The Recessed Can Conversion Pendant Kit is worth every penny though, allowing you to convert any recessed light into a stunning modern pendant light in no time at all. Check out the photos on the Amazon listing to see how awesome it looks.

Then there’s Folex Carpet Spot Remover, which is a staple that should be in every single apartment, condo, and house in America. You won’t believe how quick and easy it is to remove stubborn stains!

Recessed Can Conversion Pendant Kit Adapter Only- Antique Bronze Price: $42.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

FOLEX Instant Carpet Spot Remover, 32oz List Price: $16.40 Price: $12.25 ($0.38 / Fl Oz) You Save: $4.15 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

