If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok is truly an endless goldmine for so many different reasons. Sure, it’s easy to get lost for hours and hours while you’re checking out all the latest viral content on TikTok — it really is incredible how impressive the production value has gotten with some of these videos! Of course, even the low-budget content is still a blast to watch because people have gotten so creative with their TikToks these days. We could get lost for untold hours swimming through the endless ocean of bite-sized content.

It’s fun to just waste time and see what your friends are up to on TikTok, but the platform is also super useful for another reason: It helps you discover awesome new products like the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit.

Today's Top Deal Everyone raves about this nonstick frying pan — now on sale for just $14! List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

People are going absolutely bonkers over this awesome little gadget that a TikToker named Rachel Meaders showed off in a recent video. Tons of different TikTokers have been showing off this cool Amazon find, but Meaders’s video is definitely one of the most viral. The product is called the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit and it really is one of the coolest and most useful devices we’ve come across in a very long time.

“If you’ve never seen liquid plastic bond two things together in just four seconds then your mind is about to be blown,” Meaders boasted in her TikTok, which has been viewed millions of times. “It can fix and repair almost anything that normal glue cannot keep up with. This stuff is crazy.”

The Bondic kit is a little pen tool that’s actually a 2-in-1 combo device. First, it dispenses Bondic liquid plastic that is 100% waterproof and is so much stronger than most glues. Then there’s a little UV light at the end that hardens the liquid plastic when you shine the light at it. If you follow the manufacturer’s instructions when applying it, this awesome Bondic kit can fix just about anything!

Here’s Meaders’s TikTok so you can see it in action:

The Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit is a fantastic find and it costs about $24 at Amazon. There’s also a Bondic Pro kit for just $10 more thanks to a 15% discount that’s available right now — definitely check it out!

Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit Price:$23.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Pro Kit List Price:$39.99 Price:$32.95 You Save:$7.04 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.