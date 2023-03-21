Click to Skip Ad
Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad is $50 off today

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 21st, 2023 7:41AM EDT
Apple iPad 9th Gen and 10th Gen
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

The 10.9-inch iPad is on sale this week with a $50 discount, marking just the second time this year Apple’s 10th-generation iPad has dropped to its lowest price. Released on October 26, 2022, it’s one of the newest products in Apple’s lineup. It’s also a huge upgrade over the previous-generation model, thanks to a big redesign and the updated A14 Bionic chip.

Apple’s 64GB version of the 10.9-inch iPad typically costs $449, but it’s on sale for just $339 right now. You can also save $50 on the 256GB model if you need more storage. Or, if you want to spend even less money, the previous-generation 10.2-inch iPad is also on sale with discounts of up to $80 off.

If you haven’t seen it already, be sure to read BGR’s in-depth 10.9-inch iPad review. In it, we explain all the reasons why Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is such a big upgrade over its predecessor.

The first and most obvious update is the design of the new 10.9-inch iPad. It has a slightly larger display than the 10.2-inch model, of course. But it also has smaller bezels because the home button underneath the screen has been removed.

You can still use Touch ID on the 10th-gen iPad though, it has simply been moved to the power button on the edge of the tablet.

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad also features the powerful A14 Bionic chipset in place of the A13 chip in the 9th-gen iPad. You get big speed gains as well as better battery life and more.

The 10.9-inch iPad typically starts at $449, which is a big price increase compared to the older iPad. Right now, however, it’s $50 off at Amazon so it starts at $399. You can also upgrade to the 10.9-inch iPad with 256GB for $549 instead of $599.

As I mentioned, however, the previous-generation iPad model is also on sale right now. It’s still in Apple’s lineup since the 10th-gen iPad is so much more expensive. And right now, the 9th-gen iPad is up to $80 off.

You can get the 256GB model on sale for $399 instead of $479, which is an $80 discount. Also, WiFi + Cellular models are up to $80 off thanks to an extra $20 discount that’s taken off at checkout.

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

