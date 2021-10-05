Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack costs $99 – this one on Amazon is $29

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple released its new MagSafe Battery Pack last month for the iPhone 12 series. It’s so cool! It attaches to any of Apple’s iPhone 12 models using the nifty magnetic MagSafe system. Slap it on anytime you need a quick charge, and then pop it back off when you’re good to go! The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is cool indeed. But it suffers from the same problem that affects so many other Apple accessories. You guessed it: this battery pack is very expensive. $99 is a lot to spend on any battery pack, let alone one with a capacity of 2920 mAh. Fortunately for Apple fans, there are other MagSafe battery pack options on Amazon.

One of our favorites is the iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, which is on sale for just $29.74 today. That’s one-third the price of Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack! We also have two more options to tell you about from top brands Mophie and Anker.

iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, 6000mAh Portable Charger for MagSafe iPhones List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.74 You Save: $5.25 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MagSafe battery packs on Amazon

Just like Apple’s new accessory, the iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Bank uses Apple’s MagSafe tech. That means you can slap one on the back of your compatible iPhone and it hangs on using strong magnets. Compatible models include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This charger will also work with the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. iWALK’s charging pack features 6,000 mAh capacity. That means you’ll be able to fully recharge any iPhone model. On top of that, you’ll have juice leftover even if you fully recharge your phone from empty.

Another nifty difference between this model and Apple’s is the fact that it has a USB-C port. In theory, you could use this power bank to recharge your iPhone and ditch your Lightning cable entirely. Wouldn’t it be nice to use nothing but USB-C from now on?

At under $30, this wireless power bank offers a tremendous value compared to Apple’s new accessory. It’s also from iWALK, which is a well-known charging accessory maker. It’s a high-quality accessory that includes important features like advanced temperature control and overcharge protection. If you own an iPhone 12 series or iPhone 13 series phone and you don’t want to drop $99 on a power pack, definitely grab one of these on Amazon instead. The iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Bank on Amazon literally costs a third as much as Apple’s!

Other options

The mophie snap+ Juice Pack Mini and Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank are two more fantastic options that you should definitely consider. They cost a bit more, but they’re from the world’s top charging accessory makers. Plus, they still cost so much less than Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack!

MagSafe battery packs let you snap and go

Strong magnets secure the power bank to your iPhone 12 series or iPhone 13 series smartphone

Works just like Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack to wirelessly charge your iPhone

Compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Also works with the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Safety systems include foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more

USB-C port lets you recharge your battery pack with any standard USB-C charger

mophie snap+ Juice Pack Mini - Magnetic and Portable Wireless Charger Price: $49.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank for iPhone 12 Series Price: $54.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

