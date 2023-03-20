Apple’s Mac mini M2 with 512GB has a $99 discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Mac mini M2 is one of the newest computers in Apple’s Mac lineup. It’s also one of the most affordable, with a starting price of just $599 — or $579.99, if you pick up the 256GB model today on Amazon. But many people need more storage than that, which is why you should take advantage of an even better sale happening right now at Amazon.

Apple’s Mac mini M2 with a 512GB SSD costs $799 if you buy one today at any Apple store. That’s a bargain for such a powerful and compact desktop. But if you pick up the new 2023 Mac mini on sale on Amazon instead, you’ll only pay $699.99. That’s a $99 discount and it’s the lowest price ever for this model.

Read our Mac mini M2 review and you’ll see how truly impressive this new desktop computer is.

Apple’s latest M2 chipset marries an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU in the Mac mini. That gives you power and performance like you’ve never seen before in a Mac mini. Apple’s compact desktops have always been impressive, but the Mac mini M2 really takes things to the next level.

In addition to impressive power and performance, the newest Mac mini also offers plenty more. You get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You’ll also enjoy Wi-Fi 6E for blazing-fast wireless connectivity, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 and gigabit Ethernet.

All that starts at just $599, which is very impressive. As we noted though, the Mac mini M2 with 256GB is on sale for $579.99 right now. Rather than only saving $20, however, you can bump up to the Mac mini M2 with 512GB for just $699.99 instead of $799. That’s likely the lowest price we’ll see all year for this model.

If you want Apple’s latest and greatest but you’re looking for a laptop instead of a desktop, we’ve still got you covered.

As noted in our big guide on the best Apple deals available now, the MacBook Pro M2 is on sale right now for $1,149.99. That’s a $150 discount from the regular price of $1,299. It’s also within $50 of the all-time low price for this model, so you can rest assured that you’re scoring a terrific deal.