Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is still down to $749.99, the all-time low from Prime Day

Our guide on the best Apple deals is packed full of sales on every type of Apple device you can think of. But today’s M1 MacBook Air deal deserves to be showcased separately because it’s a can’t-miss offer that’s somehow a leftover from Prime Day, even though all those deals were supposed to be over.

Regularly priced at $999, this is the cheapest laptop in Apple’s lineup. And right now, the M1 MacBook Air is on sale for just $749.99, which is a new all-time low price by almost $50 dollars for this model. While it doesn’t have the latest-generation Apple Silicon chip, it still delivers plenty of power and excellent battery life. If you’re in the market for a new MacBook, today is the day you should finally pull the trigger.

Some people balk at Apple’s laptop lineup because MacBooks can be quite pricey. But most people who have one will tell you that it’s worth every penny.

Laptops like the MacBook Air deliver lasting power and performance that doesn’t dwindle after a couple of years, which is a problem that often plagues Windows laptops. Plus, you get sleek aluminum designs and all the great features that are baked into macOS.

For those of you who are concerned mainly with price, the best M1 MacBook Air deal just came back to Amazon after disappearing earlier this month. It gets you Apple’s entry-level MacBook Air model for just $749.99. That’s a $249 discount, and it’s the lowest price ever for this model.

Despite being one of the thinnest and lightest laptops Apple has ever made, the M1 MacBook Air delivers plenty of power courtesy of its M1 Apple Silicon chipset. It has an 8-core CPU that Apple says is 3.5x faster than the last Intel-powered MacBook Air that Apple made. That’s a massive power boost.

My favorite thing about the M1 MacBook Air is the fact that it delivers all that power without compromising on battery life. A single charge lasts for up to 18 hours of usage. That means you might not even have to charge your laptop every day.

As far as downsides, the only big one is that this laptop was first released in 2020, so it’s getting a little long in the tooth at this point. But the good news is that Apple’s latest and greatest MacBook Air model is also on sale.

If you want something that’s a bit more future-proof and your budget can accommodate it, the newer 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is also on sale right now. It’ll cost you $1,299 at any Apple Store, but Amazon has it for $1,249. That’s a $50 discount, which is impressive for a laptop that was just released last month.

The 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is better than the previous-generation model in almost every way. It’s faster, it has a newer Liquid Retina display with Apple’s signature notch design, and it’s somehow still nice and light.

Impressively, the 15-inch MacBook Air still delivers up to 18 hours of battery life despite being faster and more powerful than its predecessor. If you’re willing to spend the extra money, the M2 model is definitely the way to go.

Finally, if you want the best of the best, several of Apple’s newest MacBook Pro models are currently on sale. There are also plenty of other Apple gadgets on sale right now, so be sure to check out our guide on the best Apple deals.