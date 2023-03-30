Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is back down to $799 and I can’t believe it

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

First released back in 2020, the M1 MacBook Air is still one of Apple’s most popular laptop models. It’s sleek and slim, of course, but it also packs tons of power into that slender aluminum enclosure. And right now, there’s an M1 MacBook Air deal that slashes Apple’s cheapest laptop down to its lowest price ever.

At $999, the M1 MacBook Air is the only Apple laptop with a starting price that’s less than $1,000, albeit by a very slim margin. Right now, however, there’s a $200 discount that slashes the Apple M1 MacBook Air to just $799. That matches the lowest price ever for this model, and it’s a steal considering how impressive this computer is.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

The M1 MacBook Air was one of Apple’s first computers to dump Intel chips in favor of Apple Silicon. You can read our latest MacBook Air review to see what makes the Air lineup so special.

In summary, Apple’s MacBook Air laptops offer the best balance you can find in Apple’s computer lineup. You get a sleek design, excellent battery life, and stellar performance. And while MacBook Air laptops are expensive, they’re not quite as pricey as a MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Air that’s powered by Apple’s M1 chip was released back in 2020. All these years later, it’s still faster and smoother than many Windows laptops that are brand-new. And it’s also still the most affordable Apple laptop, with a price point of $999.

That sum gets you a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Touch ID, and plenty more. Right now, however, an excellent M1 MacBook Air deal on Amazon slashes this beloved laptop to its lowest price ever.

Available on Amazon

If you’re willing to spend a bit more money, there are a few more Apple laptop deals on MacBook Pro models.

First, the M2 MacBook Pro that was released last year has a $100 discount if you get the upgraded 512GB version. This is a blazing-fast laptop with 8GB of RAM and a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display.

Available on Amazon

If you truly want Apple’s latest and greatest laptops, there are two different 2023 MacBook Pro models on sale right now.

Prices start at $1,899 for the MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. That’s a $100 discount. Or, if you want the larger model, you can save $200 on the 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip.