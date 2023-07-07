Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low of $249.99

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is the 9th generation of the company’s entry-level iPad tablet. It’s also the most affordable model in Apple’s lineup. With fantastic features and a retail price of $329, it’s practically impossible to make a case for any rival tablet in that price range. And a new iPad sale at Amazon just dropped the 10.2-inch iPad to the lowest price ever.

The sleek tablet currently has an $80 discount at Amazon. That drops the 9th-gen iPad to just $249.99 for the 64GB model, or you can get the 256GB version for $399 instead of $479. Additionally, if you want the latest and greatest model, the newer 10th-gen iPad with a 10.9-inch screen is on sale with discounts of up to $50 off depending on which configuration you choose.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

There have been so many great sales lately on some of my favorite Apple products. You’ll find all the latest offers in BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals.

Among all those sales was a great offer back in May on Apple’s 9th-generation iPad. That sale slashed the price of the entry-level model with 64GB to $269.99 from $329.

At the time, it was Amazon’s best price of the year for the 10.2-inch iPad that everyone loves so much. Now, however, there’s a new sale that slashes an extra $20 off your price at checkout. That means you can pay as little as $249.99 for the 10.2-inch iPad while this deal is going.

Apple’s 9th-gen iPad tablet is down to the lowest price ever at Amazon. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The 10.2-inch iPad features a beautiful Retina display and plenty of power, courtesy of the A13 Bionic chip. It also sports an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 12-megapixel FaceTime HD camera on the front, stereo speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Another huge selling point for many people is the fact that the 9th-generation iPad is one of the few Apple devices left with a TouchID home button on the front. Tons of people out there still prefer Touch ID to Face ID.

With a retail price of $329, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is the cheapest tablet in the company’s lineup. Today at Amazon, however, you’ll pay even less.

See Pricing See Pricing

An $80 discount cuts your price to just $249.99 for the 64GB model, matching the all-time low. Or, if you need more storage, you can upgrade to the 256GB version for $399, down from $479.

As most Apple fans will undoubtedly know, there’s now an even newer iPad model that was recently released. Good news: The updated iPad is also on sale right now.

The 10th-generation iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, an improved 12-megapixel, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

This model retails for $449 or more, but it currently starts at $419 at Amazon in multiple colorways. That’s a $30 discount, and you’ll save even more if you opt for one of the higher-end configurations.