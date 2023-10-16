Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to an all-time low price of $249

Earlier this month, we told you about a terrific Prime Big Deal Days iPad sale that slashed the 10.2-inch iPad to just $249. That was a great deal indeed, offering $80 of savings on what is undoubtedly still the most popular iPad model among our readers. If you missed that sale, it turns out that you’re in luck. That’s because Amazon just dropped Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad price back down to that all-time low.

We’re not sure how long this new sale will last, but the 9th-Gen iPad from 2021 is back on sale for just $249. Other iPad models are also discounted today, and we’ll show you all the top deals.

When it comes to value and overall bang for your buck, it’s tough to beat the 10.2-inch iPad. It has a big, bright display that’s fantastic for browsing the web or streaming movies and shows from the likes of Netflix, or any other streaming service.

The 2021 iPad is also great for casual gaming and plenty more. Despite the fact that it was released almost two years ago, this iPad model is still smoother and more powerful than plenty of Android tablets that are being released right now.

There’s a newer and more colorful 10.9-inch iPad in Apple’s lineup now, and it does offer some nice improvements. The newer iPad 10th-gen model is on sale right now starting at $399, but that’s still a lot more expensive than the previous-gen model.

The 10.2-inch iPad, on the other hand, starts at $329, which is $120 less than the 10th-generation model’s $449 retail price. Or, if you pick one up right now at Amazon, you’ll pay an all-time low of just $249 for the 64GB model. Every other SKU is on sale with an $80 discount as well.

Of note, the same iPad deals were available at Best Buy, but those deals have unfortunately ended.

Finally, as we mentioned earlier, there are a few other iPad models on sale right now with varying discounts. Apple’s newer 10.9-inch iPad is $50 off today, which drops it to an all-time low. Or, you can save $40 on Apple’s newest iPad Air.