Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Snapchat Dark Mode Spider Man streaming date Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Apple Watch deals Lost Snapstreak GPT-5
Home Deals Wearables

Apple Watch Ultra is under $650 renewed for the first time ever

Maren Estrada
By
Published May 3rd, 2023 7:41AM EDT
Apple Watch Ultra
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the most impressive smartwatch that Apple has ever made. Unfortunately, it also has the highest starting price tag of any Apple Watch model. Considering the Series 8 is already pretty pricey, that’s saying a lot.

If you want an Apple Watch Ultra, but you don’t want to spend $799 to get one, there are some excellent sales happening right now. Right now, you can pick up a renewed Apple Watch Ultra for less than $650 for the first time ever on Amazon.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

If you check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals, you’ll find some seriously impressive sales. As a matter of fact, all but one model is down to its lowest price ever.

The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $329 right now, which is a $70 discount and an all-time low. Or, you can get the newest Apple Watch SE with prices from $219.99, also an all-time low. Even Apple Watch Series 7 sales slash up to $350 off of stainless steel models, dropping them to the best prices we’ve seen.

But there’s one version of the Apple Watch that isn’t on sale at its lowest price. You guessed it: the Apple Watch Ultra.

If you want to buy a brand-new Apple Watch Ultra, the best price you’ll find right now is $779.99. That’s only a $19 discount from the regular retail price of $799, so you won’t save much money at all.

But Amazon has a ton of renewed Apple Watch Ultra models in stock right now, and prices start at less than $650. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Apple Watch Ultra in any condition.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

According to Amazon, renewed Apple Watch Ultra models are in excellent condition. They have no cosmetic damage that’s visible from more than 1 foot away. Also, they’re guaranteed to function like new ones and have at least 80% of the original battery capacity. Since the Apple Watch Ultra is still so new, we would be the battery capacity will be much higher than 80%.

The Amazon Renewed Guarantee gives you 90 full days to return your purchase for a full refund. That means you’ve got nothing to lose other than a great deal on an Apple Watch Ultra.

The only thing to keep in mind is that these are renewed models so there’s obviously a limited supply. Plus, prices vary widely depending on which band you want, so be sure to click around through all the different options to see Amazon’s various prices.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Alternatively, if you want a brand-new Apple Watch instead, definitely check out the deals we mentioned earlier.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple’s most popular model, and it starts at $329 right now. That’s a nice big $70 discount, and it’s the lowest price yet. If you want to spend the least amount possible, the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE starts at $219.99 right now.

Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, rare Apple AirTag sale, $39 Ring Video Doorbell, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News