Apple Watch Ultra is under $650 renewed for the first time ever

The Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the most impressive smartwatch that Apple has ever made. Unfortunately, it also has the highest starting price tag of any Apple Watch model. Considering the Series 8 is already pretty pricey, that’s saying a lot.

If you want an Apple Watch Ultra, but you don’t want to spend $799 to get one, there are some excellent sales happening right now. Right now, you can pick up a renewed Apple Watch Ultra for less than $650 for the first time ever on Amazon.

If you check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals, you’ll find some seriously impressive sales. As a matter of fact, all but one model is down to its lowest price ever.

The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $329 right now, which is a $70 discount and an all-time low. Or, you can get the newest Apple Watch SE with prices from $219.99, also an all-time low. Even Apple Watch Series 7 sales slash up to $350 off of stainless steel models, dropping them to the best prices we’ve seen.

But there’s one version of the Apple Watch that isn’t on sale at its lowest price. You guessed it: the Apple Watch Ultra.

If you want to buy a brand-new Apple Watch Ultra, the best price you’ll find right now is $779.99. That’s only a $19 discount from the regular retail price of $799, so you won’t save much money at all.

But Amazon has a ton of renewed Apple Watch Ultra models in stock right now, and prices start at less than $650. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Apple Watch Ultra in any condition.

According to Amazon, renewed Apple Watch Ultra models are in excellent condition. They have no cosmetic damage that’s visible from more than 1 foot away. Also, they’re guaranteed to function like new ones and have at least 80% of the original battery capacity. Since the Apple Watch Ultra is still so new, we would be the battery capacity will be much higher than 80%.

The Amazon Renewed Guarantee gives you 90 full days to return your purchase for a full refund. That means you’ve got nothing to lose other than a great deal on an Apple Watch Ultra.

The only thing to keep in mind is that these are renewed models so there’s obviously a limited supply. Plus, prices vary widely depending on which band you want, so be sure to click around through all the different options to see Amazon’s various prices.

Alternatively, if you want a brand-new Apple Watch instead, definitely check out the deals we mentioned earlier.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple’s most popular model, and it starts at $329 right now. That’s a nice big $70 discount, and it’s the lowest price yet. If you want to spend the least amount possible, the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE starts at $219.99 right now.