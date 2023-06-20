Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $320 off in brand-new condition

An Apple Watch Series 7 sale happening right now at Amazon gives you a rare chance to save on Apple’s previous-generation Watch model in brand-new condition. Since the Series 7 is no longer part of Apple’s lineup, this is a rare chance to save big on these high-end models. Truth be told, the Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t a huge upgrade over the Series 7 model. With that in mind, this is a fantastic opportunity to save hundreds of dollars by opting for the previous-generation Apple Watch.

No aluminum colorways are in stock right now, but there are several stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models that are on sale with huge discounts. You can save up to $320 on the Apple Watch Series 7 with this sale.

Our extensive guide on the best Apple Watch deals covers so many great sales on Apple’s latest Watch models. The biggest news is that the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale at the lowest price ever. Deals start at just $329 for the 41mm Series 8. You can also get the newest Apple Watch SE starting at $219, or the flagship Apple Watch Ultra for $749 instead of $799.

Those are all great deals, offering savings of up to $70 off of Apple’s current generation of Apple Watches. But if you opt for the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 instead, there’s a sale that will save you much more money.

Unlike the deals on Apple’s Series 8 and SE models, these Apple Watch Series 7 deals are available on premium options made of stainless steel. You’ll find savings of $320 off stainless steel models with a Sport band, and there’s also a deal on the Milanese Loop.

The Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] with a Milanese Loop in graphite stainless steel is on sale for $429, down from $749. That’s a $320 discount on this sleek smartwatch in brand-new condition.

If you’d prefer a stainless steel model with a rubber Sport band, you’ll still save $320, and there are two 45mm options in stock right now. You’ll find it in stock in either graphite stainless steel with an Abyss Sport band or silver stainless steel with a Starlight Sport band.

Both models retail for $749, and they’re both on sale for $429. Also of note, you can add AppleCare+ and still save $320.

As a reminder, the Apple Watch Series 7 models in this sale are almost the same as Apple’s newer Series 8 watches. They feature the same exact design and even the same processor. The main differences are that the Series 8 gets a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and a few other minor upgrades.

Are you wondering what the main differences are between the Apple Watch Series 8 and the previous-generation Series 7 model? You’re definitely not alone. Since the two models look the same, many people have no idea how they compare in terms of specs and features.

I personally have an Apple Watch Series 8 that I love, and I can’t imagine being without it. That being said, I definitely would have opted for a Series 7 model instead if these deals had been around when I bought my Apple Watch. The Series 8 simply isn’t a big enough upgrade over the Series 7 to warrant spending all that extra money.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key differences between the Apple Watch Series 7 from 2021 and the newer Apple Watch Series 8, which was released in 2022:

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 8 Apple S7 chipset Apple S8 chipset (same CPU as S7) Previous-gen gyroscope and accelerometer Upgraded gyroscope and accelerometer — New wrist temperature sensor (temperature monitoring only available during sleep tracking) — Crash Detection — Period tracking with ovulation estimates Titanium case options, in addition to aluminum and stainless steel —