The Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular and everyone knows it, but Google gave us a big reminder late last year when it named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift. Now, Amazon is running a surprising deal on Apple’s newest watch models — including one colorway in particular that just got a monster $100 discount and fell to its lowest price ever.

Believe it or not, that means you can actually pick up an Apple Watch for less right now than you could have during Amazon’s big Black Friday sale last year!

It should be no surprise that the Apple Watch S6 was the #2 most popular tech gift for the holidays last year. The newest Apple Watch takes everything people love about Apple’s smartwatch and makes it even better. On top of that, the Apple Watch now includes a built-in pulse oximeter feature, which is obviously a very timely addition to Apple’s top wearable. Amazon has been running a big sale for a while, offering great discounts on so many Apple Watch Series 6 SKUs. Now, several additional discounts have been added to the sale — including one that’s a new all-time low price!

There are plenty of Apple products on sale right now at Amazon, too. AirPods Pro are down to the best price of 2021 so far and you’ll find great prices on both AirPods 2 models as well. There are also deep discounts on Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro, which is up to $150 off and down to its lowest price yet!

But what you really should check out is the sale that slashes up to $100 off the best-selling Apple Watch Series 6, dropping it under the $300 mark for the first time ever. There’s no way this deal will be around for very long, so hurry up or you’ll miss out.

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$429.00 Price:$409.00 You Save:$20.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some details from Apple’s product listing on Amazon:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks

