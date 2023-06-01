Apple AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99 in Amazon’s new sale

I don’t go anywhere without my AirPods Pro 2. Since the day I got them, I’ve been impressed with the sound quality and the noise cancelling tech. Of course, I’m also a huge fan of how well Apple’s earphones integrate with my iPhone and Mac. AirPods Pro 2 aren’t perfect though, and the biggest flaw is probably the price tag. I paid $249 for mine, which is a lot of money to spend to upgrade your wireless earbuds. Thanks to a sale that just popped back up on Amazon, however, you can score a pair of AirPods Pro 2 on sale for only $199.99.

There are several other AirPods deals available right now as well. For example, renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case are on sale for under $137, which is about 23% off the retail price of $179. Be sure to read through our extensive guide for more of the best AirPods deals out there.

Most reviewers agree that Apple’s newest AirPods Pro model is the best in its class. BGR explained all the reasons why in our AirPods Pro 2 review.

First and foremost, the new Apple H2 chip offers all-around improvements that are immediately obvious. Compared to the 1st-generation AirPods Pro, the newer AirPods Pro 2 model has better sound quality and better active noise cancelling tech. According to Apple, noise cancellation performance is two times better on the 2nd-generation model.

Sound quality is obviously the top priority when it comes to high-end earphones like AirPods Pro, But there’s another upgrade that I personally appreciate just as much. Swiping on the stems of the newer AirPods Pro 2 adjusts the volume up or down. That’s a feature that was sorely lacking in the original model.

Other upgrades on the AirPods Pro 2 include longer battery life, a new charging case with built-in Find My support, and support for Apple Watch chargers in addition to regular Qi wireless chargers and Apple’s MagSafe charger.

Despite all those big upgrades, Apple kept the price of AirPods Pro 2 at $249. That’s more than fair, but you can save 20% right now on Amazon.

Instead of paying $249, which is how much I paid for my AirPods Pro 2, Amazon has them on sale for $199.99. As I mentioned earlier, that matches Amazon’s lowest price ever for this model.

There are a few other AirPods deals available today as well. One of the most noteworthy is a rare deal that drops renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case down to just under $137. That’s a 23% discount compared to the retail price of $179, and it’s the best AirPods 3 deal I’ve seen in months.

