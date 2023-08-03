Apple AirPods Max are $100 off with a hidden Amazon discount

It should probably go without saying that AirPods Max are the most impressive headphones that Apple has ever made. That includes Apple’s AirPods earbuds as well as all of the new Beats headphones models that have been released since Apple acquired the company in 2014 (don’t miss our in-depth AirPods Max vs Beats Studio Pro comparison). But AirPods Max are also Apple’s most expensive headphones ever, which is why I want it’s so great that Amazon’s huge Prime Day discount is back.

AirPods Max cost a whopping $549, making them even more expensive than industry-leading rival ANC headphones from Bose and Sony. But right now, you can get AirPods Max on sale on Amazon for $449.99, thanks to a 13% discount and an extra $27.01 that’s taken off at checkout. That matches the lowest price of the year from Prime Day. This time, however, the deal is open to everyone instead of only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

BGR’s in-depth AirPods Max review makes two things clear.

First, AirPods Max are among the best active noise cancelling headphones that have ever been made. Period. They offer stunning sound quality that many people argue is even better than comparable headphones from Sony and Bose. And on top of that, Apple’s noise cancelling tech is first-class.

Second, AirPods Max are incredibly expensive. Despite how great they are, I personally think they’re much too expensive and as a result, I typically recommend other models to readers.

Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones retail for $398. Bose 700 flagship ANC headphones retail for $379, and Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones are on sale for $279 right now, down from $329.

These three models make up the AirPods Max’s top competition. Some would say Apple outshines them all both in design and sound quality, but the sky-high $549 price tag makes them far less attractive.

Now is your chance if you’ve been waiting for a deep discount to get your hands on a pair of AirPods Max.

Amazon is currently offering AirPods Max for $449.99, which is nearly a $100 discount off the retail price. That’s the lowest price of the year, and it’s within $21 of the lowest price ever, which we saw during Amazon’s big Black Friday sale last year.

Of note, this deal was available on multiple colorways at the time of this writing. You’ll see a 13% discount on Amazon that drops the price to $477. Then, there’s a hidden additional discount that saves you another $27.01 at checkout.

Check out the screenshot below for an example of what you should see when you buy AirPods Max from Amazon right now.

In addition to AirPods Max, several other AirPods models are also on sale right now.

Check out our guide on the best AirPods deals, and you’ll see that best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199, matching Amazon’s best price of the year. You can also get entry-level AirPods for just $99 or AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $159.95.

And finally, first-generation AirPods Pro are only $159.99 if you get them in Renewed Premium condition. That means they’re guaranteed to look and function like new, plus they come with a one-year warranty from Amazon.