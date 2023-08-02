Apple AirPods are on sale for $99 new, or $85 renewed

Apple’s various AirPods models are super popular among Apple fans for so many reasons. I myself have been an AirPods user since the 1st-generation model was released back in 2016, and I’ve upgraded several times since then. Apart from the great sound quality and awesome integrations with other Apple devices, AirPods are also popular because they go on sale quite often — as you can see in our guide on the best AirPods deals.

But today, there’s one particular Apple AirPods model on sale that I want to draw your attention to. Apple’s 2nd-generation AirPods earbuds are back on sale for just $99 today. Or, you can pick up a pair for $84.99 renewed at Best Buy. It’s a big deal because this is one of the only wildly popular Apple products you can get brand-new for under $100. That’s just one reason this model has a whopping 500,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon.

I’m personally an AirPods Pro 2 user, and there are plenty of things I like about them. You can read BGR’s in-depth AirPods Pro 2 review to learn about the best and worst features of Apple’s flagship ANC earbuds.

The active noise cancellation feature is great, and the sound quality is also pretty good on AirPods Pro 2. That being said, there are some instances when I don’t necessarily like using them.

Even with Apple’s Adaptive Transparency feature, there are times when you don’t want sound isolation and would prefer open earbuds instead. On top of that, AirPods Pro 2 are quite expensive. Even on sale at Amazon’s best price of the year, they still cost $199 right now at Amazon.

Apple’s 2nd-generation entry-level AirPods have all the same great integrations with Apple devices. Pair them once with one of your Apple devices, and they’ll instantly be paired with any other devices that are logged into the same iCloud account. Switching between devices is fast and easy. Plus, you’ll get detailed battery information on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, which definitely comes in handy.

On top of that, they offer terrific sound quality for open earbuds. And they’re great for people in cities or people who run because you can actually hear what’s going on around you while you’re listening to your music or a podcast. Earbuds with silicon tips and noise cancelling earphones can sometimes be dangerous to use.

At $129, AirPods 2nd-generation are the most affordable headphones that Apple makes. Right now, however, there are two different opportunities to get them on sale.

First, Amazon is offering these popular earbuds brand-new for $99. That’s the best price of the year aside from Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which was obviously only available to Prime subscribers. Today’s deal is available to anyone and everyone.

Or, if you want to spend even less, Best Buy has renewed Apple AirPods 2nd-generation on sale for $84.99.

At the time of this writing, this entry-level AirPods model had 505,569 5-star ratings on Amazon. You should definitely get a pair of Apple AirPods on sale to see what the fuss is about.