Amazon’s SSD and microSD sale has crazy deals for one day only

You need to keep your information private. There are plenty of ways your information will spread around the Internet, as data breaches and password hacks happen all the time. You need to be protected against those kinds of crimes and instances. This is true when you’re using your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. You may not be privy to all of the attacks out there, so we are here to help you. Amazon is too, as the site frequently has a ton of different deals. Adding software to your computer like the Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 is a great idea. It’s down to just $34.99 today, saving you 61% off the normal price! But if you’re looking to protect your files, Amazon has a massive one-day sale on data storage that is sure to blow your mind.

This sale on data storage covers manufacturers such as Crucial, Lexar, Toshiba, and more. From microSD cards to external hard drives to flash drives, there are plenty of options here to help keep your files safe. You can save up to 49% on this sale today. But remember, it only lasts through the end of the day. So you’ll have to hurry.

Data storage on SDXC cards

We’ll start with some great packs that you can pick up. The Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card is perfect for professional photographers and videographers. You can enjoy read transfer speeds up to 250MB/s. This is offered in three different capacities: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. This is backward compatible with UHS-I devices and the 128GB single unit is down 40% today, on sale for just $29.99. A two-pack will cost you just $58.99, a savings of $41.

You can also enjoy this sale on data storage with larger capacities. The 256GB card is only $59.54. There is also the Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card which has transfer speeds up to 300MB/s. The 128GB option of this is only $109.99, down $80.

Tons of flash drives

If you’re looking for a flash drive, the PNY 1TB PRO Elite USB 3.0 Flash Drive is a great choice. It is ideal for USB 3.0 enabled PCs and Mac desktops. This also comes with different capacities, ranging from 128GB to 1TB. The 1TB single flash drive costs only $129.99 today.

There is also a PNY 32GB Attaché 3 USB 2.0 Flash Drive 10-pack that is on sale. These are incredibly lightweight and durable. You can attach these to keychains with ease. This set is only $27.99 today. If you need more than 10, a 50-pack is down to only $129.99, a 30% savings.

Internal storage is a must

This sale on data storage can boost your computer’s abilities. Take a look at the Toshiba N300 14TB NAS 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive. This is built for small office and home office NAS. It has a high-performance 7200 RPM drive with large cache size. The 14TB option is only $403.99, down $101.

For a solid-state drive upgrade, the Lexar NM620 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Internal SSD is a solid choice. With this, you get 6x the speed of a SATA-based SSD. This is great for PC enthusiasts and gamers alike. It costs just $92.64 today. You can also opt for the PNY XLR8 CS3040 4TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid State Drive. That is only $519.99.

More to check out

You’ll be impressed with the sale on data storage that’s going on today. We only showed you a few of the products that are available. Don’t wait to check out these great deals. They’ll be gone before you know it.

