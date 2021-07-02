Amazon’s blowing out Belkin surge protectors starting at $7

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running a slew of deals on some of the best Belkin surge protectors you can buy. There are a few HDMI cables and adapters on sale as well, but all the best bargains are on power strips. These are obviously essential accessories for every single person out there. Do you really want to trust your giant TV and all your other precious devices to that ratty old power strip you’ve been using? Of course not, and right now is the perfect opportunity to ensure that nothing ever happens that might fry your gear.

There are so many deals to be found, and we dug through them to come up with a handful of bargains that are particularly appealing. For a limited time, prices start at just $6.79 for best-selling Belkin power strips — and our favorite Belkin surge protector ever is on sale for only $19.27, which is the lowest price of 2021 so far!

Today's Top Deal

OMG... the $60 diamond stud earrings Amazon shoppers rave about are finally back in stock! Price: $59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It should go without saying, however, that everyone needs high-quality surge protectors throughout their homes. Apart from allowing you to connect additional devices to each outlet, you’ll also protect all your gear in the event of a power surge. Anyone who has a TV or a computer that has been fried by a power surge will tell you how crucial these simple little power strips are.

Belkin is one of the best in the business when it comes to surge protectors, and Amazon is running a great limited-time sale on some of the best models Belkin offers. Additionally, Amazon has thrown some popular Belkin cables and adapters into the mix, too.

Check out all the deals right here.

The BGR Deals team has sifted through the entire sale to come up with a few deals that represent the best of the best. You’ll find them all listed down below, and you should definitely take advantage while you still can.

Belkin 6-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector

Our favorite Belkin surge protector of all time combines a terrific design and best-in-class protection from power surges

Power strip includes eight different three-prong power outlets that are strategically placed to help avoid blockage from irregular plugs

Comes with a cord that measures 6 feet/1.8 meters

This model’s flat AC plug fits in the tightest spaces

Protect your computers, appliances, home theater gear, office equipment, and more from power surges that might otherwise destroy them

Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector with 8 Outlets, 6 ft Long Flat Plug Heavy Duty Extension Cor… List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.27 You Save: $5.72 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 6-Outlet Commercial Power Strip

Belkin’s best and most affordable entry-level power strip

This model provides complete protection against potentially dangerous and damaging power surges despite its entry-level price

In addition, it includes six three-prong power outlets and a 2.5-foot cord

This model is ideal for small home appliances, general household electronics, entry-level computers, printers , and more

Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip

This model’s unique rotating design ensures that any plugs of any size can find space

Includes eight three-prong power outlets and a 6-foot power cord

Offers complete protection against power surges that can damage your home electronics and appliances

Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector with 8 Rotating AC Outlets - 6 ft Long Flat Pivot Plug - Hea… Price: $33.78 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 12-Outlet Advanced Power Strip

This advanced surge protector is ideal for home offices and professional workstations

Includes 12 standard three-prong power outlets to accommodate all the electronics in your room

Advanced surge protection lets you rest assured that your gear is guarded against dangerous surges

4,000-Joule energy rating for maximum performance and protection

Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector - 12 AC Multiple Outlets, Ethernet & Cable Protection - 8 ft… List Price: $34.99 Price: $31.96 You Save: $3.03 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.