Amazon’s best smart air fryer with Alexa is $79 today instead of $129

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon air fryer deals are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Of course, some are much better than others. That’s especially true if you want a smart air fryer with Alexa.

The BGR Deals team tests so many new air fryers each month. It’s great to be able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times. But then, when we do get something new and unique to test, it makes the product even more special.

Such is the case with the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer. Proscenic released this nifty model recently and it has thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon. And right now, it’s on sale with a massive discount thanks to a limited-time coupon. It’s also worth noting that this coupon was supposed to expire two weeks ago, so this deal could disappear before you know it.

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $79.00 You Save: $50.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best smart air fryer with Alexa on Amazon

The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is an awesome air fryer with Alexa that we’ve been using for months. And you’ll be happy to know that this sleek new model offers much more than just gimmicky smart features.

Proscenic is a well-known air fryer brand that has a best-selling model to its credit. And now, the company has added smart features to everything else that made its earlier model so popular. You can control the T21 with your smartphone.

There are also tons of recipes in the free smartphone app, and one-touch programs make it easy to cook nearly anything. You can use the touch control panel on the front to start cooking or the smartphone app. Scheduled cooks are supported as well, plus you can receive notifications when the air fryer is done. How cool is that?!

You can even control this air fryer with voice commands. That’s right, it supports Amazon Alexa!

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is the price. It has a terrific, sleek design and ample 5.8-quart capacity. It also has a nonstick nano-ceramic coated basket that is dishwasher safe. You get all that plus Proscenic’s terrific smart features… and yet the retail price is just $129. That’s what you would pay for a comparable model without any great smart features! Why pay that much for a boring model when you can get an air fryer with Alexa?

If you grab one right now, however, you won’t even pay $129. That’s because an Amazon coupon slashes the price to just $89 for a limited time! The bad news is that this deal was supposed to end two weeks ago, so it could disappear at literally any moment.

Proscenic T21 fast facts

Image source: Proscenic/Amazon

Wondering what makes the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer such a great air fryer with Alexa? Here are just a few key takeaways to keep in mind:

Large 5.8-quart capacity and advanced heating system to ensure even air frying

Connects to your smartphone so you can control your air fryer with the Potensic Home app

Start and stop cooking, set the temperature, schedule cooking, and monitoring

Save your own custom recipes in the app or access dozens of online recipes

The touch panel includes all necessary controls and 8 preset cooking modes

Rapid hot air technology heats up fast and cooks quickly

The nonstick cooking basket is easy to clean and dishwasher safe

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Or, get the Instant Pot of air fryers

Looking for a great alternative? There’s another amazing Amazon sale for anyone who wants more than just an air fryer.

The Galanz ToastWave is basically the Instant Pot of air fryers. It’s an amazingly sleek model that combines an air fryer with a toaster oven, convection oven, and even a microwave. How crazy is that?! This model retails for a hefty $500, though that’s really not bad for such a capable device. But Amazon has a deal right now that offers a massive $200 discount.

That means you can get one for an all-time low of just $299.99.

Of course, you just want a fantastic air fryer with nifty smart features like Alexa, the Proscenic T21 is as good as it gets.

