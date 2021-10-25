Amazon’s best camera drone under $100 has an extra discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite doing almost no marketing or advertising, a brand called Holy Stone happens to be the manufacturer of the #1 best-selling FHD quadcopter drone on Amazon’s entire website right now. Think about how many drones are sold on Amazon at any given time. It’s clear that topping the list is no easy feat. So many different quadcopter models from Holy Stone are top-sellers that offer terrific value. They also almost always undercut comparable quadcopters from other companies. But there’s just one particular model we want to focus on today. It’s our pick for the best camera drone under $100.

It’s the #1 best-selling Holy Stone HS110D Camera Drone, which is on sale at a great price right now thanks to a rare double discount at Amazon. That’s right, this awesome and affordable quadcopter has a rare extra discount!

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera Live Video List Price: $92.99 Price: $88.34 You Save: $4.65 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best camera drone under $100 on Amazon

The HS110D is a top-selling quadcopter that retails for $100. With that in mind, it’s pretty easy to see why it’s the best-selling 1080p model on Amazon right now. Comparable quadcopters can easily cost $150, $200, or even more.

Holy Stone’s popular drone comes with two removable batteries for extended flight time. Also, it’ll land itself automatically when the battery is running low. That way, you don’t have to worry about it falling out of the sky and getting damaged. That’s probably something you never even considered unless you’re familiar with drones, but it’s a great feature to have. This Holy Stone quadcopter also packs great features. Examples include a crystal-clear FHD camera, a wide-angle lens, live video streaming to your smartphone, a gravity sensor, one-touch takeoff and landing, altitude hold, and support for tricks like 360-degree flips.

You should have no doubt in your mind that the Holy Stone HS110D Camera Drone is a tremendous value at $100, but there’s actually a rare extra discount available right now that will save you some cash. This is a great deal on a truly outstanding quadcopter. But this sale definitely isn’t going to last long so take advantage while you still can.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera Live Video List Price: $92.99 Price: $88.34 You Save: $4.65 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Holy Stone HS110D drone fast facts

Want to know more about the best camera drone under $100? Here are some key takeaways that you should definitely keep in mind:

The Holy Stone HS110D Camera Drone has a Full HD 1080p camera with a 120-degree field of view

That makes it a fantastic option for aerial video footage and crystal-clear still images

Post your pictures and videos on social media with ease using the free companion app on your smartphone

Special altitude hold feature suspends the quadcopter in the air, making it easy to capture photos and videos without any blurring

Capture selfies with a simple gesture in the air

The mobile app also supports Voice Control, Gesture Control, Trajectory Flight, and Gravity Sensor Control

Includes two batteries for up to 20 minutes of flight time

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera Live Video List Price: $92.99 Price: $88.34 You Save: $4.65 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another great option under $100

It doesn’t matter if you’re a hobbyist who enjoys flying drones from time to time or a professional filmmaker who often needs aerial footage. In either case, RC quadcopter drones are awesome. And that’s especially true when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras. This way, you can record video or stream crystal clear video back to your smartphone while you fly.

Drones are terrific tools for filming footage from above. Also, they’re just as good even if you only want to stream the sights to your phone as you soar through the air. However, it should go without saying that professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras and gimbals can be very expensive.

Those painfully high price tags used to be prohibitive for so many people who didn’t have a true professional need for a camera drone. But now, there are tons of options out there for hobbyists as well. What’s more, Amazon often runs sales that make awesome drones like the popular Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone much more affordable than you might think.

$80 is more than fair if you ask us. But you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today.

Clip the coupon on the product page and save $10. On top of that, use the promo code SAVE20ELFIN to drop the price to just $59.99. That matches the all-time lowest price ever on this wildly popular model. Thousands of our readers have bought an Elfin drone, and none of them have paid any less than the current deal price!

Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone with Gravity Sensor, Trajectory Flight, Gesture Control List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Buy Now Coupon Code: SAVE20ELFIN Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.