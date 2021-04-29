If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not even the most loyal Amazon shoppers out there will manage to figure out all the different tricks there are for finding great deals. Heck, we do this for a living and we still learn new tips and tricks all the time. Amazon’s site is simply too massive to ever learn all the different nooks and crannies. That said, there are some tried and true methods that hardcore bargain hunters always use to score great deals and you might not be aware of them. In fact, you probably don’t even realize that there are several “secret” Amazon departments you can shop to find awesome hidden sales on the site.

In this article today, we’re going to draw your attention to five lesser-known departments on Amazon’s site that you should always remember to check for deep discounts.

Today's Top Deal Everyone raves about this nonstick frying pan — now on sale for just $14! List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

We found an article a few months ago that covered a few “secret” departments on Amazon where you can go to find great deals. There are three such departments on Amazon’s site that were included in that article, and they’re all great places to go if you’re on the lookout for deep discounts.

That said, those three sections are only the tip of the iceberg — and they didn’t even include the two very best secret departments on Amazon’s entire site!

We couldn’t stand by and let that fly, so we decided to rectify the situation right here and now. We’ll get to the three Amazon departments that were covered in that article, but before that, we’ll take a look at our two favorite secret Amazon departments that are a complete mystery to so many Amazon shoppers.

Just for Prime

Anyone out there who’s a Prime subscriber is about to discover their new favorite page on Amazon’s whole site. It’s called Just for Prime and it’s packed full of deals that are… you guessed it… just for Prime members! Here are a few examples of deals that are currently available in this department:

Amazon Device Deals

This is a page that you’re definitely going to want to remember: Amazon Device Deals. If you head over to Amazon’s main deals page you’ll see a big link at the top for “Amazon devices.” Click it, and you’ll be taken to a page with plenty of Amazon devices that are discounted at the time. What you probably don’t realize, however, is that there are always a bunch of Amazon device deals that don’t show up on that page. We have no idea why, but you’ll need to head to this special Amazon Device Deals page instead if you want to see them all.

Here are a few highlights available right now:

Amazon Outlet

The Amazon Outlet is exactly what it sounds like: a place where you’ll find tons of low-cost products across pretty much every category you can think of.

There are popular categories like “under $10” and “electronics,” plus you can always dig through thousands of overstock deals that are listed right there on the main Amazon Outlet page if you scroll down. Here are a few examples of deals you’ll find right now in the Amazon Outlet:

Amazon Renewed

Amazon Renewed is another terrific tool you can use to find great deals. It’s packed full of used and returned goods that are fixed up and cleaned up, and you can save a fortune by shopping here. Check out some sample deals that are available right now:

Amazon Coupons

Everyone knows that there are plenty of deals on Amazon that involve coupons, but did you know there’s a huge Amazon Coupons section that showcases all the best ones? Definitely check it out — here are some sample deals from that section:

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.