If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bose, Apple, Beats, and Sony are obviously among the biggest names in the headphones market — and Amazon is offering some incredible deals right now on models from all of those brands. Most notably, Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro just recently arrived back in stock after having sold out last month, and they’re currently on sale at the lowest price of 2021 so far! Buy a pair of these beloved buds from the Apple store and you’ll pay $249, which is actually a pretty fair price for Apple’s incredible true wireless earbuds that pack great battery life, active noise cancelling, and Siri support. Grab AirPods Pro at Amazon today, however, and you’ll pay just $197!

The team here at BGR Deals definitely recommends checking out that bargain if you’re in the market for a new pair of high-end earphones. It really doesn’t get much better than AirPods Pro, after all. But if you’d prefer over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation tech instead of earbuds, you definitely have to see Amazon’s current sale on COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Today's Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for less then the mid-range Fire TV Stick — don't miss out! List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.99 You Save:$12.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Forget all those other brands… did you know that the #1 best-selling pair of over-ear headphones on Amazon isn’t made by Sony, Bose, Beats, or any other high-profile company? That’s right, it’s the COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones that retail for just $60 at Amazon.

Scroll around through some of the 49,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and you’ll see just how impressive these headphones are. In spite of the surprisingly affordable price tag, these Cowin headphones offer great sound quality, an impressive 30 hours of battery life per charge, and a sleek design that owners really love. Then, on top of all that, these great headphones feature active noise cancelling tech that reviewers have called “phenomenal.”

All things considered, $60 is a phenomenal price for headphones this impressive. Similar models from top brands generally cost about three times that price! But you won’t even pay $60 if you pick up a pair right now. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find them on sale for only $44.99 thanks to a discount and an extra coupon you can clip. That’s an incredible deal!

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wire… List Price:$49.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$5.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some key takeaways:

Advanced active noise cancelling technology eliminates unwanted background noise from airplane cabins, a busy office, city traffic, and more. As a result, you can focus on your favorite music, movies, or podcasts without interruption. Cowin’s ANC tech works in both wired and wireless modes.

cancelling technology eliminates unwanted background noise from airplane cabins, a busy office, city traffic, and more. As a result, you can focus on your favorite music, movies, or podcasts without interruption. Cowin’s ANC tech works in both wired and wireless modes. These headphones pack custom 45mm large-aperture drivers for bass response that’s deep and accurate. Enjoy crisp, powerful sound across all genres of music.

for bass response that’s deep and accurate. Enjoy across all genres of music. Enjoy crystal clear hands-free calling thanks to Cowin’s high-quality microphone.

NFC pairing makes connecting to your smartphone as simple as possible.

90° swiveling earcups and thick ear cushions provide the perfect fit for each individual. A lightweight design ensures comfort even after hours of listening.

and thick ear cushions provide the perfect fit for each individual. A lightweight design ensures comfort even after hours of listening. The built-in 750 mAh battery provides up to 30 hours of playtime in Bluetooth mode, even with active noise cancelling enabled.

Headphones come with an 18-month warranty and a dedicated customer service team that responds quickly to your inquiries.

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wire… List Price:$49.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$5.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.