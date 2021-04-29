If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrome OS has quickly become one of the most widely used computer operating systems in the world. And there’s no question that this tremendous feat is due in no small part to the market being flooded with ultra-cheap Chromebook laptops. That said, Chrome-powered PCs can also be surprisingly powerful if you pick up a mid-range or high-end machine. For a fraction of the cost of comparable computers that run Windows or macOS, the Chrome platform delivers unmatched speed and simplicity.

The problem is that people often choose Chromebooks due at least in part to their low prices, so mid-range and higher-end models can be overlooked. That’s why people tend to seize the moment when an opportunity arises to buy a pricier Chromebook model at a deep discount. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect Chromebook deal to pounce on, we’ve got great news. Amazon is currently offering the $500 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible touchscreen laptop at a huge discount that slashes almost 50% off the retail price. The bargain gives shoppers an amazing opportunity to score this high-end model at a mid-range price point.

Google’s Chrome OS desktop operating system has followed the same path as Android in many ways.

Android, as you well know, is currently the most popular mobile platform on the planet. Android devices now span a wide range of entry-level, mid-range, and high-end devices, but the mobile platform was initially able to conquer the global market thanks to affordable entry-level and mid-range devices. This gave people a terrific low-cost alternative to Apple’s pricey iPhones, and the rest is history. You can find tons of wonderfully fast and powerful high-end Android devices out there, some of which sell by the millions.

As many of our readers know, the Chromebook market has followed a similar progression. Google’s Chrome OS vendor partners initially flooded the market with dirt-cheap Chromebook laptops that quickly became the notebook computers of choice in the education market. Now, there are tons of terrific Chromebook models across all price points — and today, one of our favorite models is on sale with a huge discount at Amazon.

You will immediately notice three things when you visit the product page for the popular Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible touchscreen laptop on Amazon’s site. First, you’ll notice that it has more than 5,000 4-star and 5-star reviews. Second, you’ll notice that it has a pretty hefty retail price of about $500.

And third, you’ll notice that it currently has a massive 47% discount that slashes the price all the way down to $265!

Acer’s super-popular Chromebook Spin 311 has it all, from a nice fast Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM to an awesome convertible touchscreen form factor. In about one second you can transform this compact laptop into a touchscreen tablet that’s powerful and responsive. This great laptop is a best-seller and it also has a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation in the 2-in-1 Chromebook category. Don’t miss this chance to save a whopping $235 on your purchase!

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 3… List Price:$499.00 Price:$264.03 You Save:$234.97 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Acer’s product page on Amazon:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds, and continues to stay fast over time. (Internet connection is required).

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.

Acer CP311-2H-C679 convertible Chromebook comes with 11.6” HD Touch IPS Display, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB LPDDR4 Memory, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, and up to 10-hours battery life.

