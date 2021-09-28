Amazon has stunning diamond stud earrings on sale – how are they only $60?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The era of “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” is long gone, and that’s a very good thing. Needless to say, however, so many people out there still love their diamonds. There’s nothing wrong with that! And it’s especially true when it comes to diamond stud earrings. They’re so easy to dress up for a night on the town (they look great with face masks, too!) and you can also dress them down with a casual outfit. Whether you’re going to work, school, shopping, or a club, you really can’t go wrong with a good pair of diamond studs. You know what? That last statement actually isn’t entirely true. You CAN go wrong if you don’t get diamond earrings while studs are on sale at the best price. And what you might not realize is that Amazon has tons of great options with prices starting at just $59.90!1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Diamond earrings: Studs on sale
The most incredible thing about Fifth and Fine 1/4Ct Round Diamond Stud Earrings isn’t merely the fact that they cost just $59.90. It’s also the fact that they cost under $60 and people absolutely love them. They have over 1,000 ratings right now and a whopping 87% of Amazon shoppers who rated these earrings gave them either 4 stars or 5 stars. FIfth and Fine’s neat design actually uses a smart “Grand” arrangement of multiple large and small diamonds. The resulting studs are much bigger than they would be if they were just one stone per ear.
Amazon’s got plenty of other options too when it comes to diamond studs. You’ll find everything from 1/2 carat studs for $229.99 all the way up to stunning 5-carat diamond stud earrings that sell for a whopping $22,000. We’ve rounded up some popular options in this post and you can check them out down below. If you want great diamond earrings, studs are on sale at Amazon at great prices.
Fifth and Fine 1/4Ct Round Studs
- The best-selling diamond earrings on Amazon’s entire site among BGR Deals readers
- Also an incredible price for diamond earrings that Amazon shoppers adore
- Special “Grand” studs feature a unique design that is comprised of multiple large and smaller diamonds per stud
- The resulting appearance looks much larger than anything you would get with earrings that only use a single stone with the same carat weight
- All Fifth and Fine earrings use conflict-free diamonds
- 30-day return policy, 100% satisfaction guarantee
- Free gift box with every purchase
The Diamond Channel AGS Certified Diamond Earrings
- Round Brilliant stones that are certified genuine by the American Gemological Society
- Good to Very Good cut
- Screw back with 4-prong 14K gold
- Minimum I1-I2 clarity
- Color L-M
- All earrings come with a certificate verifying color and clarity
- Made in the USA, gift box included
Amazon Collection AGS Certified Studs
- You’ll love these classic solitaire studs
- Diamonds are nestled in a four-prong setting with screw-on backings for a secure fit
- AGS certified with an official certificate included
- Listed carat weight is the combined total for both stud earrings
- Amazon Collection’s diamond suppliers comply with the Kimberley Process, so all diamonds are certified to be 100% conflict-free
Houston Diamond District Studs
- Direct manufacturer prices and certificates verifying the authenticity of each stone
- Houston Diamond District only sells natural, conflict-free diamonds
- 30-day return policy means you get a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied
