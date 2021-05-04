If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The greatest Amazon creation probably isn’t the company’s massive online marketplace or its nationwide distribution network. It might actually be Alexa, which so many people can’t imagine life without. People love having Alexa in their homes because there are endless “skills” that Amazon’s virtual personal assistant can handle. But then they obviously lose access to all their Echo speakers when they go leave the house since none of Amazon’s Echo speakers are portable anymore.

It goes without saying that Amazon is obviously well aware of that limitation. That’s exactly why the company created the Echo Auto, which gives you hands-free access to Alexa in your car while you drive. And right now, it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021 as part of the massive Mother’s Day 2021 Amazon devices sale!

Most people out there no longer view Alexa as a luxury. Instead, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant is a necessity these days and I can’t even remember what life was like before I had Alexa doing my bidding. Alexa turns the lights on and off for me, it shows me who’s at my front door thanks to a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Show, it makes my coffee in the morning, and it even arms my alarm system at night.

I’m so used to having the ability to speak commands to Alexa that I have definitely caught myself doing it once or twice when I wasn’t even within range of an Echo speaker. Oops!

My only issue with all this reliance on Alexa is that it’s not easily accessible once I leave my house. Or at least, that used to be the case before I got my hands on one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices. It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love, and it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through your car’s speakers.

It’s a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa, and it’s on sale right now for just $24.99 instead of $50. That’s a gigantic 50% discount and it’s the lowest price of 2021 by a wide margin.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some of the main takeaways:

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives you access to all the great Alexa skills you love and use in your home, and it’s all hands-free. You can also take advantage of Alexa skills that are perfect for when you’re driving, like playing music, listening to an Audible book, checking your calendar, finding a nearby restaurant or other business, and making calls.

Echo Auto has 8 different microphones to ensure that your voice commands are heard over road noise and your radio.

Works through your car speakers and connects to your smartphone for data, so you don’t need to pay for a wireless plan.

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone and can connect to your car speakers using an auxiliary input or your phone’s Bluetooth connection.

