Amazon Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to your car for $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Amazon online marketplace and the company’s staggering nationwide distribution network are obviously both incredible feats. But you know what? It’s entirely possible that neither one is Amazon’s crowning achievement. We think that it might actually be Alexa, and there’s an Amazon Echo Auto deal right now that will change the way you use the company’s personal virtual assistant.

Alexa has become absolutely essential to countless millions of people out there. Everyone loves having Alexa in their homes. That’s because there are endless “skills” that Amazon’s virtual personal assistant can take care of for you.

Alexa is terrific indeed. The problem for so many people, however, is what happens when they leave the house. They lose access to all their Echo speakers since Amazon doesn’t make any portable Echo speakers anymore.

That ends today, however, when we introduce you to the Echo Auto. And there’s an incredible Amazon Echo Auto deal you’d have to be crazy to pass up!

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $44.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $25.00 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Amazon Echo Auto deal

Image source: Amazon

Amazon was well aware of Alexa’s biggest limitation. That’s exactly why the company created products like Echo Buds that give you access to Alexa on the go. Then there’s the Echo Auto, which gives you hands-free access to Alexa in your car while you drive.

Alexa is no longer merely a luxury for so many people out there. Instead, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant is a necessity these days. That means it’s just as important to access Alexa on the go as it is in your home.

I can’t even remember what life was like before I had Alexa doing my bidding. Alexa turns the lights on and off for me. It shows me who’s at my front door thanks to a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Show. Plus, it makes my coffee in the morning and arms my alarm system at night.

I’m so used to having the ability to speak commands to Alexa that I have definitely caught myself doing it once or twice when I wasn’t even near an Echo speaker. Oops!

Thankfully, I came across an Amazon Echo Auto deal that changed everything.

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $44.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $25.00 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Take Alexa with you on the go

People including myself really only have one problem with all this reliance on Alexa. It’s the fact that Alexa isn’t readily available once we leave our houses. Or at least, that used to be the case. Thanks to one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices, I don’t have to worry anymore.

It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love. Plus, it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through my car’s speakers.

This is a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa. And right now, refurbs are on sale right now for just $19.99 instead of $50 if you get a refurb this week. That’s a gigantic 56% discount from the full retail price and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday last year.

Don’t miss out on this Amazon Echo Auto deal!

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $44.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $25.00 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Echo Auto fast facts

Image source: Amazon

Still on the fence about this awesome Amazon Echo Auto deal? Here are some key takeaways to help convince you:

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives you access to all the great Alexa skills you love and use in your home, and it’s all hands-free

You can also take advantage of Alexa skills that are perfect for when you’re driving

You can listen to an Audible book, check your calendar, find a nearby restaurant or other business, and make calls

Echo Auto has 8 different microphones to ensure that your voice commands are heard over road noise and your radio

Works through your car speakers and connects to your smartphone for data, so you don’t need to pay for a wireless plan

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone and can connect to your car speakers using an auxiliary input or your phone’s Bluetooth connection

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $44.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $25.00 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!