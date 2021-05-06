If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon started the new year in 2021 with some pretty decent deals on Amazon devices that were carried over from the holidays, but then things pretty much dried up for the remainder of the first quarter. There were a few solid Amazon device deals here and there, however big sales were few and far between. We can’t say exactly why that was the case. There’s obviously a good chance it had something to do with Amazon’s need to restock its most popular devices after all those crazy holiday deals toward the end of 2020. The good news is that things finally began to pick up again last month when Amazon’s most popular device lineups started seeing great discounts again.

That said, no Amazon sales we saw in April compare to the massive Amazon device blowout that’s happening this week.

With Mother’s Day 2021 now just a few days away, Amazon is running a crazy Amazon device blowout sale with deep discounts on practically all of its most popular products. From the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for less than the cost of a mid-range Fire TV Stick to a massive 44% discount that slashes the $90 Echo Show 5 to just $49.99, every base is covered in Amazon’s huge sale that’s going on this week. The Amazon Halo fitness- and sleep-tracking band is even discounted for the first time ever!

You can shop the entire sale right here, or keep scrolling to see our picks for the 10 best deals in Amazon’s big Mother’s Day blowout.

As far as which bargains will end up being most popular, we have no doubt that the Fire TV Stick 4K deal we mentioned above will be one of the best-selling bargains on Amazon this week. That’s especially true among our readers, who always jump at the opportunity to score Amazon’s 4K streamer when it goes on sale. It’s already a solid value at $50, but this week it’s down to just $37.99 — which is $2 less than the mid-range Fire TV Stick!

Also, if you don’t care about support for 4K resolution and HDR content, you can also pick up the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite right now for just $24.99.

The next deal in our roundup started as an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime members only. Now, anyone can snag the $90 Echo Show 5 for just $49.99! That matches the lowest price of 2021 so far and it’s an incredible value — plus, there are two more terrific Echo Show deals that you should consider taking advantage of.

The $130 Echo Show 8 with a gorgeous HD display is down to $74.99 and the crazy new $250 Echo Show 10 that actually follows you around when you move during video chats is on sale for the all-time low price of $199.99. Not only that, but you get a $15 Ring LED smart light bulb for free with your purchase!

Next up, we’ve got a sale that may very well be our favorite Amazon device bundle of 2021 so far.

On a normal day, you’d have to pay $50 to get yourself an Echo Dot and then another $25 to get Amazon’s best-selling Amazon Smart Plug, which lets you control all your “dumb” devices from your smartphone or using Alexa voice commands. Pick up the Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug bundle today, however, and you’ll only pay $39.99 all together!

To wrap up our roundup of the 10 best deals in this week’s huge Amazon device sale, we’ve got four killer deals you won’t want to miss.

Amazon’s insanely popular Blink Indoor and Blink Outdoor wireless security cameras are all on sale with deep discounts of up to 29%. Since these awesome cameras are already so affordable, prices start at just $49.99 this week! You can also pick up the blazing-fast eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system for $279 and score a $50 Fire TV Stick for free.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Tablet is one of the best-selling tablets we’ve ever covered here at BGR Deals, and it’s down to just $64.99 today. That’s an incredible price for such a great device. And finally, as we mentioned earlier, the hot new Amazon Halo fitness- and sleep-tracking band has been discounted for the first time ever.

These amazing Amazon device deals will all disappear before you know it, so hurry up or you might miss out!

