If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many incredible daily deals to be found today, but we’re kicking off today’s roundup with one particular deal that you would have to be nuts to pass up… as long as you’re eligible for it.

You can find a hidden sale on Amazon right now that gets you a free $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout. Of course, you don’t have to send the gift card to someone else — just get it for yourself since you’re obviously going to spend $50 at Amazon anyway. This way, you end up getting $15 for free! The only catch is that this deal is available only to people who have never bought Amazon gift cards on the Amazon website (in-store purchases are fine), but it’s easy to figure out whether or not you’re eligible. Just add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart, enter the coupon code at checkout, and you should see the following message near the top of the page: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” It’s free money!

Other top daily deals in Thursday’s big roundup include best-selling Gosund Wi-Fi smart plugs with 51,000+ 5-star ratings for only $3.57 each (new all-time low price!) with coupon code 77KBX5Q2, an awesome nightlight that projects Baby Yoda made of lasers for just $18.16, 32% off the Tuff & Co iPhone cases that everyone loves so much, Amazon’s #1 best-selling portable waterproof speaker for only $23.99, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021, a wonderfully comfortable $85 weighted blanket for just $33.99 with coupon code BYZLT60OFF, two incredible Instant Pot cookbooks you’ll wonder how you ever lived without starting at just $2.99 (remember, Kindle books work on any smartphone, tablet, or computer), $20 off the Proscenic Smart Air Fryer people can’t stop raving about, a $290 4K camera drone for $229.99 with coupon code DRONED88, the super-popular Roomba 675 robot vacuum for $199, the $600 Roomba i3+ that empties itself for an all-time low price of $399, Amazon’s beloved Fire TV Stick 4K for $37.99 and several other awesome Amazon device deals, a huge one-day sale on LUXFURNI Jewelry and Mirror Armoires, another big one-day sale on Leather Accessories by Clifton Heritage, the first-ever discount on the hot new Amazon Halo fitness- and sleep-tracking band, and plenty more.

See all of today’s hottest daily deals down below!

Amazon eGift Card Price:Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price:$23.79 Price:$14.27 You Save:$9.52 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 77KBX5Q2

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3D Star Wars Night Light for Kids, 3 Patterns and 16 Color Change Night Light, Kids' Room Decor… List Price:$27.99 Price:$18.16 You Save:$9.83 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$18.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$25.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$2.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Winthome Adult Weighted Blanket with Cover (55"x81" 19lbs)| Soft Premium Glass Beads Heavy Blan… List Price:$84.99 Price:$33.99 You Save:$51.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: BYZLT60OFF

Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook: 500 Everyday Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users. Tr… Price:$2.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Ultimate Instant Pot cookbook: Foolproof, Quick & Easy 800 Instant Pot Recipes for Beginner… Price:$4.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer, App & Alexa Control, XL 5. 8QT, 1700 Watt Electric Air Fryers Ov… List Price:$129.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$19.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Potensic D88 FPV Drone with 4K Camera, 5G Foldable RC Quadcopter for Adults and Experts, GPS Re… List Price:$289.99 Price:$229.99 You Save:$60.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: DRONED88

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$200.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.99 You Save:$12.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug | Charcoal List Price:$74.98 Price:$39.99 You Save:$34.99 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black List Price:$89.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$25.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon Halo – Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice - Winter + Silver… List Price:$99.99 Price:$84.99 You Save:$15.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control, Add Hub Mini/P… Price:$99.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi, Control Air Conditioner,… List Price:$49.00 Price:$39.00 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Cam v3 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera for Security, Pets, Baby Monitor, w/Color Nigh… List Price:$32.98 Price:$29.98 You Save:$3.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart Power Strip WiFi Power Bar 3.28ft Extension Cord Compatible with Alexa,Google Home, TECKI… List Price:$26.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$3.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.