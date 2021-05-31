Click to Skip Ad
Deals

Today’s best deals: Memorial Day Instant Pot sale, Roomba deals, $3.75 smart plugs, $18 Wi-Fi extender, $20 Fire TV Blaster, more

May 31st, 2021 at 10:02 AM
By
Amazon Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got an incredible roundup of daily deals for you to check out on Monday, which shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise since it’s Memorial Day 2021. Today is the day we honor our servicemen and women, but it’s also always a day that’s packed full of deep discounts on all the popular products you can think of.

Highlights from today’s big roundup include your very last chance to pick up Gosund mini smart plugs with 52,000+ 5-star Amazon ratings for just $3.75 each with coupon code (the extra 11% off is a price mistake, and the coupon deal ends today!), Amazon’s lowest prices of 2021 on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, our readers’ favorite Tuff & Co iPhone cases at Amazon’s lowest price yet, incredible Memorial Day Instant Pot deals that offer up to 50% off the Instant Pot Ultra as well as other great Instant Pot deals, the best-selling Roomba 675 robot vacuum for just $224.99 plus up to $250 off incredible self-emptying Roombas, $50 off the popular Fitbit Charge 4, the lowest price of the year for the popular Elegear cooling blanket that Amazon shoppers can’t stop talking about, deep discounts on Fairywell electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening strips for one day only, another one-day sale on Hamilton Beach countertop kitchen appliances, early Prime Day 2021 deals on Echo Dot and Echo Show devices, the awesome $35 Fire TV Blaster that lets you control your TV and soundbar with Alexa for just $19.99, a super-popular TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender for only $17.99, and more.

Check out all of Memorial Day’s hottest daily deals down below.

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price:$24.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: H7RT953B Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.99 You Save:$39.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, R… List Price:$139.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$70.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Ultra 80 Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, R… List Price:$159.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$70.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, No Pressure Cooking Functionality, 6 Qt, 1500 W List Price:$89.99 Price:$74.95 You Save:$15.04 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 10 Quart, Air Fry, Roast, Toast, Broil, Bake, Reheat,… List Price:$149.99 Price:$129.95 You Save:$20.04 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$224.99 You Save:$55.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$449.00 You Save:$150.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$649.00 You Save:$350.99 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracki… List Price:$149.95 Price:$99.95 You Save:$50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket for Couch, Japanese Q-Max 0.4 Arc-Chill Cooling Fiber Absorb Body… List Price:$36.99 Price:$30.99 You Save:$6.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… List Price:$199.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$0.99 (0%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now ecobee Lite SmartThermostat, Black List Price:$169.00 Price:$149.00 You Save:$20.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa | Glacier White List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video c… List Price:$89.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD | 2019 release List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with vide… List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, Full Color Changing Dimmable Smart WiFi Bulbs Compatible with Alexa and… List Price:$24.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$3.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender(TL-WA855RE)-WiFi Range Extender, up to 300Mbps speed, Wireless Signa… List Price:$29.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

