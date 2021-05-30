10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $120 AirPods, $3.75 smart plugs, hidden Fire Stick deal, 50% off Echo Auto, Fitbit, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many fantastic deals out there today, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since it’s Memorial Day weekend. Definitely check out all the huge sales, but we’ve picked out 10 particular daily deals to showcase for you on Wednesday.

Highlights in today’s roundup include Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 on AirPods Pro, a new deeper discount on AirPods 2 that slashes the price to $119.99 (AirPods with Wireless Charging and AirPods Max are on sale too!), a crazy price mistake on Amazon that slashes best-selling Gosund Mini Smart Plugs with 52,000+ 5-star ratings to just $3.75 each with coupon code H7RT953B, a hidden deal that drops the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K to $29.99 with coupon code HELLOFTV (not everyone is eligible, see details here), the best price we’ve ever seen for Tuff & Co iPhone cases that everyone loves, a massive $50 discount on the Fitbit Charge 4, the lowest price of 2021 for the newest Echo Dot, another 2021 low for the Echo Show 5, Amazon’s awesome Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for just $24.99 instead of $50, and a huge one-day sale on wildly popular Comfier massaging devices.

Scroll through all of Sunday’s hottest daily deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.99 You Save: $39.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: H7RT953B

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracki… List Price: $149.95 Price: $99.95 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price: $49.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $15.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video c… List Price: $89.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price: Was $50, Now $24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save on Comfier Massage Devices Price: Up to 39% off Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.