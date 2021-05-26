Click to Skip Ad
Deals

Today’s best deals: $3.75 smart plugs thanks to a price mistake, early Prime Day deals, $20 smart garage opener, $12 tactical knife, more

May 26th, 2021 at 10:04 AM
By
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve rounded up some truly impressive daily deals for you to browse through on Wednesday, but there’s one that we really need to highlight because you don’t have very long at all to get in on the action. Best-selling Gosund Wi-Fi smart plugs are so good that they’ve managed to rack up a whopping 52,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon. They’re also quite affordable at $27.99, which makes the price per plug about $7. That’s pretty crazy when you consider the fact that some smart plugs cost $25 each! The coupon code H7RT953B was supposed to slash the price to $17.99 for a 4-pack of these wildly popular Gosund plugs, but the seller accidentally also added an extra 11% discount to the product page. That means your final price is just $14.99, which works out to only $3.75 each!

We have no doubt that this mistake will be fixed very soon now that we’ve told everyone about it. Even once it is corrected though, the coupon will still work and you can still snag a 4-pack for $17.99. That’s $4.50 per plug and it’s an incredible deal indeed.

Other top daily deals in today’s big roundup include Amazon’s super-popular Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99 (lowest price of 2021!) with the coupon code HELLOFTV, the Fire TV Blaster that lets you control your TV with your voice for $19.99, Chamberlain’s incredible MyQ smart garage door opener that works with an app or voice commands for only $19.99, the toughest Tuff & Co iPhone cases at Amazon’s best prices yet, $52 off AirPods Pro and an extremely rare discount on AirPods Max, a huge deal on Ring Alarm kits, a sleek tactical pocket knife for just $11.90, an Apple TV replacement remote for just $14.99 so you can ditch your awful trackpad remote, the best-selling Vizio soundbar on Amazon for $74.99, a big sale that slashes up to $320 off the ultimate sleep aid that actually works wonders, a massive $70 discount on a 1TB SanDisk microSDXC card, the IOGEAR streaming video production station the pros swear by with a big $200 discount, a fun little drone with multicolor LED lights for just $29.49 with coupon code GLOWDRONE, two Instant Pot deals you don’t want to miss, Amazon’s best-selling weighted blanket for just $39.80 instead of $80 (lowest price of 2021!), and so much more.

Then… on top of all that… Prime Day 2021 started early this year! At least, it’ll seem that way if you scroll to the bottom, where you’ll find 10 exclusive deals that are available to Amazon Prime members only. Don’t miss out!

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price:$24.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: H7RT953B Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: HELLOFTV MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$9.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now New Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue Price:$529.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Pocket EDC Knife Clip – Compact Tactical Folding Utility Knife G-10 Handle Men – Best Knife… List Price:$17.90 Price:$11.90 You Save:$6.00 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now aarooGo Remote Control with TV Power and Volume/Mute Replaced for Samsung/Vizio/LG/Sharp for AP… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now VIZIO Sound Bar for TV, 29” Surround Sound System for TV, Home Audio Sound Bar, 2.0 Channel H… List Price:$103.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$29.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now OOLER Sleep System – ME and WE Zones – Cooling and Heating Mattress Pad – Precise Tempera… List Price:$749.00 Price:$599.20 You Save:$149.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Mic… List Price:$229.99 Price:$159.99 You Save:$70.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now IOGEAR Upstream Pro Video Production Switch (TAA) 1080p @30/4K Portable/Mobile Video Production… List Price:$999.95 Price:$799.95 You Save:$200.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Tomzon Mini Drone for Kids, LED Light Stunt RC Quadcopter Headless Mode Altitude Hold, Remote C… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.49 You Save:$20.50 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: GLOWDRONE Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer… List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.95 You Save:$20.04 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, No Pressure Cooking Functionality, 6 Qt, 1500 W List Price:$89.99 Price:$74.95 You Save:$15.04 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads… List Price:$49.80 Price:$39.80 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Narwal T10 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Self-Cleaning Mop 2-in-1, Wi-Fi Connected, Sma… Price:$1,099.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Blood Pressure Monitor Upper Arm, LOVIA Accurate Automatic Digital BP Machine for Home Use & Pu… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$19.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Blue Outdoor Solar String Lights, 2-Pack Each 72FT 200LED Super Bright Solar Lights Outdoor, Wa… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with 2W Dimmable Edison Vintage Plastic Bulbs and Commerc… List Price:$69.99 Price:$36.98 You Save:$33.01 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 6) Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set - Easy To Clean, Nestin… Price:$21.24 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exclusive deals for Prime members only

Konquest KBP-2704A Automatic Upper Arm Blood… $27.95 Aootek 182 Led Solar outdoor motion sensor li… $19.95 Spy Camera Charger - Hidden Camera - Premium… $33.95 DOGAIN Smart WiFi Light Bulbs That Works with… $15.29 WAKYME Cordless Drill Driver Kit with 2 Batte… $56.69 Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Mas… $58.99 [Updated 2020 Version] Personal Countertop Bl… $19.12 GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifiers for Be… $44.47 PANMAX Universal Socket Wrench Set (11-32mm 7… $27.89 Laser Measure, MiLESEEY 328Ft Laser Measure D… $25.49
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

