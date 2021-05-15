If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re already psyched that the weekend is here, but we’re about to make your weekend even better with a roundup of 10 great deals you won’t want to miss.

Highlights in Saturday’s roundup include best-selling Gosund smart plugs with more than 19,000 5-star reviews for only $4.72 each with coupon code ECHE76M7, one last chance to get the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low of $28.85, the upgraded version of that popular borescope camera for $39.99 instead of $50, a nice big 17% discount on the Tuff & Co iPhone cases our readers love so much, Apple’s AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021, AirTags back in stock at Amazon for the first time since the sold out, a brilliant sandproof and waterproof beach blanket on sale for just $17.99, a surprise $10 discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K, an awesome sunset projection lamp for just $13.20 when you use the coupon code X4ZYYEAU at checkout, and a big one-day sale that slashes up to 47% off Scotts lawn care and gardening products.

Don’t miss out on all the awesome deals down below!

Smart Plug Gosund Smart WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Home, 2.4G WiFi Only, No Hub Re… List Price:$26.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$8.10 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: ECHE76M7

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$36.99 Price:$28.85 You Save:$8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera, Scope Camera with Light, 16 in… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple AirTag Price:$29.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ISOPHO Beach Blanket, 79''×83'' Picnic Blankets Waterproof Sandproof for 4-7 Adults, Oversized… List Price:$19.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$2.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:Save 17% Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sunset Projection Lamp,BS ONE Upgrade 180°Rotation USB Sunset Lamp Projector Led Rainbow Night… List Price:$32.99 Price:$13.20 You Save:$19.79 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: X4ZYYEAU

Save up to 59% on Scotts Gardening products Price:Up to 59% off Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.