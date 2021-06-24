Today’s top deals: Free $15 Amazon credit, AirPods Pro back on sale, $39 soundbar, $80 off Apple Watch S6, DEWALT tools, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s huge Prime Day 2021 sale might be long gone, but there are still some fantastic lingering deals on wildly popular products. Before we get to all that though, there’s one particular offer that we really need to make sure we highlight because it’s coming to an end soon…

🚨 Free money from Amazon! 🚨

We found a hidden deal that’ll score you a free $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout. And you don’t even have to send the gift card to someone else — just enter your own email address as the recipient. This way, you end up adding the $50 to your own account and getting $15 for free! The one catch is that this deal is only for people who have never bought Amazon gift cards before from the Amazon website (purchases from other stores are fine). Thankfully, it’s easy to figure out if you’re eligible. Just add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart, enter the coupon code at checkout, and the following message should appear near the top of the page when you apply the code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” As long as you see that message, you just scored free money!

Other top daily deals on Thursday include the insanely popular MyQ smart garage door opener from Prime Day still on sale for less than $20 (plus get a $40 Amazon credit with the Key promo!), a shockingly good TCL soundbar for only $39, Apple AirPods Pro back in stock after selling out on Prime Day (and back down to $197), a surprise sale that drops AirPods Max to a new all-time low that’s even cheaper than Prime Day, an extremely rare sale that slashes the newest Nest Thermostat to an all-time low of $99.98, the flagship Nest Learning Thermostat on sale for $199, a hot new bundle that gets you a popular Windows 10 laptop with a 128GB microSDXC for just $249.99, our favorite Tuff & Co iPhone cases for $15.99 in any size, $600 off the stunning Sony A8H 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, the hot new Roku Express 4K+ for just $29, the incredible self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum for just $375 instead of $600, a best-selling 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for the all-time low price of $59.49 with coupon code PDP6DEAL, popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $6.07 each, Belkin surge protectors on sale, great deals on Shark vacuums and air purifiers, surprisingly low prices on DEWALT 20V MAX power tools, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below!

Amazon eGift Card Price: Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price: $599.99 Price: $375.00 You Save: $224.99 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel 80W Dolby Digital Sound Bar with Bluetooth- TS3100, Black List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.00 You Save: $20.99 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray List Price: $549.00 Price: $489.00 You Save: $60.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price: $29.98 Price: $21.84 You Save: $8.14 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: $99.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… List Price: $199.99 Price: $199.00 You Save: $0.99 (0%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… Price: $249.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony A8H TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model Price: Was $1,900, Now $1,298 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price: $429.00 Price: $349.00 You Save: $80.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.00 You Save: $10.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.39 You Save: $20.60 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: PDP6DEAL

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, 1986, with Antibacter… List Price: $299.99 Price: $245.00 You Save: $54.99 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Filter,… List Price: $99.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.