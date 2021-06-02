Today’s best deals: Free $15 Amazon credit, $60 diamond earrings, $100 smart TV, $60 foldable drone, $16 blender, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2021 is official! That’s right, Amazon’s annual sales blowout is going to take place on June 21 and June 22 this year, and there will be more than 2 million deals globally that will be available exclusively to Prime members. If you’re not already a Prime member for some reason, start your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now and it’ll carry you through the end of the month. That way, you can shop all of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals without paying a penny for Prime!

Of course, Amazon’s not going to wait for Prime Day to start running crazy deals, and we’ve roundup up all the best bargains that are available on Wednesday.

First, we need to showcase one particular deal that only a crazy person would pass up. There is an incredible hidden deal on Amazon that will score you a free $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card with the coupon code GIFTCARD2021. If you just enter your own info as the recipient and add the money back to your own account, you’ll end up getting that $15 for free! The one catch is that this deal is only for people who have never bought Amazon gift cards before from the Amazon website (purchases from other stores are fine). Thankfully, it’s easy to figure out if you’re eligible. Just add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart, enter the coupon code at checkout, and the following message should appear near the top of the page when you apply the code: “Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.” As long as you see that message, you’ll score yourself some free money!

Other highlights in Wednesday’s daily deals roundup include hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that are even more compact than the last model for just over $6 each when you pick up a 4-pack, Amazon’s beloved $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99 with coupon code HELLOFTV (eligible shoppers only), super-durable Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases for just $15.99 each in any size, AirPods Pro for $197 and deep discounts on all other AirPods models, an all-time low price of $28.85 for the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere (or get the upgraded model for $39.99 instead of $50), the incredible Bondic liquid plastic repair kit that went mega-viral on TikTok for just $23.95, REAL diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about for just $59.90, $50 off Sony’s legendary wireless noise cancelling headphones, best-selling teeth whitening strips for just $13.59, an awesome 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for only $59.99 with coupon code 2KRCDRONE, awesome Roomba deals starting at $224.99, a Hamilton Beach personal blender with more than 12,000 5-star reviews for just $15.99, and so much more.

But wait! As we mentioned earlier, Prime Day deals have started early this year! We’ve rounded up 10 special deals that are available for Prime members only and you’ll find them at the bottom of this post. Wondering how good they are? Well, how about a smart TV for just $99.99 or a massive $170 discount on a Ring Video Doorbell Elite refurb?! Don’t miss these awesome deals!

Amazon eGift Card Price: Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $36.99 Price: $28.85 You Save: $8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera, Scope Camera with Light, 16 in… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit Price: $23.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price: $229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover with 3 Outlet Power Strip and Cord Management K… Price: $23.95 ($2.66 / Ft) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price: $229.99 Price: $178.00 You Save: $51.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price: $348.00 Price: $298.00 You Save: $50.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fairywill Pro Teeth Whitening Strips Non-Slip for Sensitive Teeth, Whitener Strips Remove All M… List Price: $15.99 Price: $13.59 ($0.76 / Count) You Save: $2.40 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: 2KRCDRONE

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price: $279.99 Price: $224.99 You Save: $55.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price: $599.99 Price: $449.00 You Save: $150.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price: $999.99 Price: $649.00 You Save: $350.99 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control List Price: $249.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ecobee Lite SmartThermostat, Black List Price: $169.00 Price: $149.00 You Save: $20.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable, High Power, Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments, 16 Ft Co… List Price: $44.97 Price: $24.99 You Save: $19.98 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa | Glacier White List Price: $59.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Earbuds, Tribit 100H Playtime Bluetooth 5.0 IPX8 Waterproof Touch Control Ture Wireles… List Price: $39.99 Price: $33.99 You Save: $6.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video c… List Price: $89.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender for Shakes and Smoothies with 14 Oz Travel Cup and Lid, Black (… List Price: $17.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $2.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Uigos LED Night Light Lamp with Smart Sensor Dusk to Dawn Sensor, Daylight White, 0.5W Plug-in,… Price: $6.79 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exclusive deals for Prime members only

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite List Price: $299.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $170.00 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price: $169.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with 2W Dimmable Edison Vintage Plastic Bulbs and Commerc… List Price: $44.99 Price: $38.99 You Save: $6.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price: $199.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Juicer Centrifugal Juicer Machine Wide 3” Feed Chute Juice Extractor Easy to Clean, Fruit Jui… List Price: $49.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $5.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price: $319.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $100.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Original Popco Tongs, Set of 3-7,9,12 inches, Heavy Duty, 304 Stainless Steel Bbq and Kitch… List Price: $15.99 Price: $11.99 You Save: $4.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price: $429.99 Price: $309.99 You Save: $120.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bluetooth Speakers, MIFA A1 Portable Wireless Soundbox Supports Pairing 2, Loud HD Sound, Solid… List Price: $19.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $2.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Escolite UV Flashlight Black Light, 51 LED 395 nM Ultraviolet Blacklight Detector for Dog Urine… List Price: $12.99 Price: $10.99 You Save: $2.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.