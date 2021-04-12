If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’ve owned a home for 50 years or you just recently moved into your first starter home, every homeowner has one thing in common: they tend to accumulate all sorts of tools. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, of course, but it becomes a problem when you have so much clutter that you can’t even remember where certain things are stored. It’s okay to admit that you’ve re-purchased the same tool on more than one occasion because you couldn’t find it anywhere in your home. Don’t worry, it’s happened to us all.

Rather than buying all these tools piecemeal over the years, smart homeowners buy tool sets and multi-use tools that take care of a wide range of duties. And amazingly, these do-it-all sets actually end up saving you a fortune because there are so many affordable options available on Amazon.

Today's Top Deal This automatic jar opener went viral on TikTok and people are flooding Amazon to get one! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

We dug through the deepest depths of Amazon’s Tools & Home Improvement department to find five tool sets in particular that will cover pretty much every single one of the common bases you want to cover. It all starts out with two simple screwdriver sets, the $23 Nanch 22-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for all your small jobs and the awesome $30 HORUSDY 44-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set for everything else. The former is easy to store in a drawer to it’s always accessible, and the latter can go on your workbench or wherever you have your main workspace set up.

Next up, we have the RoverTac 14-in-1 Multitool, which costs just $24. It’s intended for use while camping but you’ll be shocked at how often this great little gizmo comes in handy.

Finally, we’ve got two tool sets that cost a little more money, but they both have so many essentials that would cost literally hundreds of dollars to buy separately. The Hi-Spec Tools 67 Piece Auto Mechanics Tool Kit is a $48 kit designed for auto mechanics, but it has everything you need for a million different tasks. Then there’s the $70 jar-owl Power Tool Set with 16.8V Cordless Drill, which is an awesome combo kit with a drill, bits, hammer, saw, pliers, wrenches, and so much more.

Check out all five items down below.

Nanch 22-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set

High Hardness Performance Screwdriver Bits: 22 magnetic screwdriver bits(weakness magnetic to protect your electronics) made from alloy S2 steel, HRC 58-62, anti-rust treatment and hardness heated treatment finished.

Ergonomic Elegance Screwdriver: full metal screwdriver with an anti-slip area & smoothly swivel top provides the best feeling in your hand.

Multi-function: mini screwdriver tool kit to repair electronics, laptops, phones, computers, watches, eyeglasses, smartphones, toys, Macbooks, game consoles, and more.

Nanch Small Precision Screwdriver Set,Professional Repair Toolkit with Build-in Extension Rod H… List Price:$29.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$8.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

HORUSDY 44-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set

Al tools made from hardened chrome vanadium steel, tempered for greater strength and durability

44-piece tool set includes: 17pc Magnetic Screwdriver, 10pc Assorted Bits, 16pc Hex Keys.

Screwdrivers with Go-Thru steel blades for added strength, color-coded for easy identification, durable plastic racking shelf for good organization.

HORUSDY 44-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set with Go-Thru Steel Blades | High Torque, Plastic Rack… List Price:$36.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$7.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

RoverTac 14-in-1 Multitool

Compact Toolkit: Contains 14 different tools including Hammer, Axe, Pliers, Knife Blade, Saw, Assorted Hex Wrenches, Phillips screwdriver, Bottle Opener, File, Fish Descaler and more with a Safety Lock.

Heavy Duty: Full stainless steel with durable black oxidation for the main part, special red color oxidation for the handle. Strong enough to cut, pry, twist the screw, open fire hydrant, saw wood, etc.

Easy to Carry: This camping accessories multi-tool applies a 2020 UPGRADED SOLID NYLON POUCH THAT FULLY COVERS THE BLADE, holding the item tight in position, guarantee a safe & lightweight carrying and convenient to takeout for use.

RoverTac Multitool Camping Accessories Survival Gear and Equipment 14 in 1 Hatchet with Knife A… Price:$23.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hi-Spec Tools 67 Piece Auto Mechanics Tool Kit

BACK ON THE ROAD: For car, bike, and engine repairs and maintenance, the Hi-Spec Auto Mechanics Tool Kit Set with METRIC Sockets contains a carefully selected assortment of the most reached for DIY hand tools and accessories. Complete in a toolbox carry case for easy storage in the trunk, boot, or under a seat

METRIC SOCKETS & RATCHET WRENCH: Turn nuts and bolts with the 19-piece set of METRIC hex head 6-point sockets – commonly used sizes from 4mm to 19mm with 1/4 and 3/8in square drives. Used with the hefty 3/8in drive ratcheting wrench handle, get extra turning leverage with its full-length handle covered by a non-slip TPR molded grip

SOCKET ACCESSORIES: Get the job done easily working in confined engine compartments. An extension bar to reach deep and recessed positions. A sliding T-Bar for maximum torque in tight spaces, and a universal joint for awkward turning angles. And includes a socket adaptor for the smaller 1/4in sockets

Hi-Spec Tools 67 Piece Auto Mechanics Tool Kit Set with Metric Sockets. Car, Bike & Vehicle DIY… Price:$47.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

jar-owl Power Tool Set with 16.8V Cordless Drill

This compact tool kit contains the most useful advanced tools for designing, repairing, or maintaining precision electronics test projects and hardware upgrades.

Power Tools Combo Kit With 16.8V Cordless Drill. For drilling in wood, metal, and plastics, while you can use the forward and reverse variable speed trigger to easily control drilling speeds and reverse out drill bits, a lock-on button provides for ease of continuous drilling.

Tools are manufactured from steel alloy, chrome-plated to resist corrosion, with non-slip comfort grip handles. Tools are neatly stored in a sturdy case that keeps them secure, clean, organized, and easy to find.

Power Tool Combo Kits, jar-owl Power Tool Set with 16.8V Cordless Drill, Hacksaw, Pliers, Claw-… List Price:$69.99 Price:$66.49 You Save:$3.50 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.