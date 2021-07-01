Amazing Wyze Cam v3 feature can colorize night vision – and it’s only $33

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you follow developments in the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. This awesome little cord-free home security had all the same key features as cameras from big-name consumer electronics brands. But those models cost $80, $120, or even $150+ for each camera. Meanwhile, the Wyze Cam had all the main core features that everyone was looking for. Plus, it only costs $26 per camera. Not only that, but the Wyze Came also included 14 days of free cloud storage at no additional charge! There was nothing else like that on the market at the time. As a result, Wyze forced other brands to beef up their offerings and lower their prices.

No one out there will deny that the Wyze Cam helped shape the wireless home security camera market. As a result, there are tons of other impressive low-cost options out there these days. The Wyze Cam itself is still among the best, but we urge you not to buy it anymore. Why not? Because there’s a new model out called the Wyze Cam v3 home security camera, and it’s on sale at Amazon for nearly the same price as the original model despite having some truly spectacular new features!

Today's Top Deal

Prime Day's #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a $40 credit with Amazon's Key promo! List Price: $29.98 Price: $21.98 You Save: $8.98 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Wyze’s awesome next-generation Wyze Cam v3 home security camera has all the key features that made the original and second-generation models so popular. That includes nice clear 1080p video, motion and sound detection, two-way audio, 14-day rolling cloud storage for free (that’s right… FREE!), and a companion app for iOS or Android that’s streamlined and easy to use. It also integrates with smart home platforms and even supports popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Then, on top of all that, it has a fantastic new feature that colorizes night vision recordings! That way, they’re clearer, more vivid, and up to 25 times brighter. How cool is that?! Other home security cameras are equipped with standard night vision that works pretty well, to an extent. But anyone who has seen night video captured by those cameras knows that it’s not exactly crystal clear. In fact, plenty of footage recorded at night isn’t even clear enough to make out a person’s face. Doesn’t that sort of defeat the purpose?

The upgraded Wyze Cam v3 is terrific, and it’s definitely a steal at its full retail price of just $35. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and a slight discount slashes your cost to just $32.98 per camera.

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, W… List Price: $35.98 Price: $32.98 You Save: $3.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some of the particulars you should keep in mind:

The latest version of Wyze’s groundbreaking home security cameras, offering big performance upgrades and new features without a high price tag

Wyze’s special new color night vision feature records nighttime footage in full color, also producing recordings that are up to 25x brighter than traditional home security cameras

Use the new Wyze Cam v3 indoors or outside — the IP65 dust-resistance and water-resistance rating means this great camera is completely weatherproof

Rain or shine, snow or hail, you never need to worry about your Wyze Cam v3

Includes support for both motion detection and sound detection, so your camera will record video in either case

Special motion detection zones can be created so that only motion in a certain area of the frame will trigger a recording — this is great for outdoor locations with a busy street nearby, for example

Two-way audio lets you greet visitors and chat with anyone on your property

There’s also a siren button that lets you scare off unwanted guests without any encounters

Wyze Cam v3 comes with free 14-day rolling cloud storage for your clips, and you can also record locally on a microSD card

Video clips stored in the cloud can be viewed for 14 days or downloaded

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, W… List Price: $35.98 Price: $32.98 You Save: $3.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.