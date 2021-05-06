If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Smart plugs aren’t just an awesome and essential piece of smart home tech… they’re also by far the easiest way to add smart features to your home. They couldn’t be any easier to set up, and they let you control so many different “dumb” devices with your iPhone, Android, or even your voice thanks to support for voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Of note, it just so happens that our readers’ #1 favorite smart plugs happen to be on sale right now at the lowest price of all time! Head over to Amazon and you’ll find TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $6.25 each when you buy a 4-pack. These Kasa smart plugs retail for $15 each normally, so this is a fantastic value!

That is indeed a deal you definitely don’t want to miss, but there’s one scenario that these smart plugs actually aren’t that great for. What happens if you want to control three or four different devices that are all in the same area of a room? That’s where something like the Teckin SS30 Smart Power Strip comes in, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $23.99.

Today's Top Deal Amazon has real diamond stud earrings for under $60 — and the reviews are off the charts! Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Teckin’s SS30 Smart Power Strip has not one, not two, but four different smart outlets that are all built into one sleek and compact power strip. Each outlet can be independently controlled by the free Gosund smartphone app on your iPhone or Android, and also with your voice with either Alexa or Google Assistant. The setup is quick and easy, and Teckin makes high-quality products. That’s why more than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have already given this awesome surge protector a 5-star rating.

Another cool feature is the fact that the Teckin SS30 has four USB power ports in addition to the four standard electrical outlets. That means you can charge another four smartphones, tablets, eBook readers, and plenty more without having to unplug anything. The USB power ports can’t be controlled with a smartphone or your voice like the regular power outlets, but there isn’t much use for smart USB power ports anyway. Why would you want to stop charging your cell phone with a voice command?

The Teckin SS30 Smart Power Strip is a fantastic value at $30, but there’s a double discount available right now. Thanks to a price drop and an extra coupon you can clip, you’ll only pay $23.99 if you snag one right now!

Smart Power Strip WiFi Power Bar 3.28ft Extension Cord Compatible with Alexa,Google Home, TECKI… List Price:$26.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$3.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s a quick rundown of all the key points:

Simple setup with the free Smart Life app available in the iOS App Store or Google Play on Android

Once configured and connected to your home Wi-Fi network, you can control your devices from anywhere in the world

Surge protector includes four three-prong power outlets that can each be controlled individually — this way, you can turn one device on and off without affecting anything else that’s plugged into the power strip

Also includes four USB-A ports to charge your smartphone and accessories

Supports voice control using either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, no hub required

Schedule capability lets you configure time-based schedules for each or all of the individual power outlets

UL-approved surge protection automatically cuts the power to your devices when a surge is detected

Smart Power Strip WiFi Power Bar 3.28ft Extension Cord Compatible with Alexa,Google Home, TECKI… List Price:$26.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$3.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.