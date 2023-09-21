AirPods Pro with USB-C drop to $199 for the first time ever

Apple’s iPhone 15 was unveiled last week, and it’s set to be released on Friday, September 22. Of course, new iPhones aren’t the only gadgets Apple showed off during its big September event. There were also new Apple Watch models and a few key accessories. Of course, the most popular accessory upgrade that Apple announced was its new AirPods Pro with USB-C.

Like its predecessor, the new AirPods Pro with USB-C model carries a hefty retail price of $249. Right now, however, Amazon is offering AirPods Pro with USB-C for just $199.99 on sale. Not only is that a massive 20% discount, but it’s also within $0.99 of Amazon’s lowest price ever for the current-generation AirPods Pro.

It’s very rare that a brand-new Apple product gets a discount. And it’s even more rare to see a new version of a popular Apple device go on sale before it’s even released. But that’s what just happened with the latest and greatest version of Apple’s AirPods Pro earphones.

Despite the fact that AirPods Pro with USB-C haven’t even been released yet, Amazon is already offering a huge 20% discount!

Ahead of Apple’s “Wonderlust” event in mid-September, everyone thought that the new AirPods Pro model was going to be exactly the same as its predecessor, but with a new USB-C Charging Case. That’s what all the rumors said, after all. But as it turns out, that’s not entirely true.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro with USB-C offer the same great sound quality and noise cancelling as the earlier model that came with a Lightning port on the charging case. They also look exactly the same, aside from the bottom of the case.

But as it turns out, there are a couple of new features that Apple fans should be aware of. In fact, not everyone is happy about the new features Apple added to its AirPods Pro with USB-C.

First, the new model will support Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. If you plan to buy Apple’s exciting new spatial computer, you’ll definitely want a pair of these earphones. And second, the new AirPods Pro with USB-C have an upgraded UP54 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case. That means they’re more water-resistant and dust-resistant than before.

Those upgrades, plus the new USB-C Charging Case, come at the same exact cost as the earlier model that had a Lightning case. But right now, Amazon is offering AirPods Pro with USB-C on sale at a surprisingly good price.

Instead of paying the same $249 that you’ll pay to Apple, you can score AirPods Pro with USB-C with a huge 20% discount on Amazon. That drops your cost to $199.99, which is pretty shocking for brand-new AirPods Pro.

Definitely take advantage of this deal before it disappears. Or, if you’re interested in other models, be sure to check out BGR’s extensive guide on the best AirPods deals.