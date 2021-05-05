If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Considering how ridiculously popular they are, it really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Amazon completely sold out of two different AirPods models early last month. After all, AirPods are wildly popular even when they’re selling at full retail, yet Amazon always offers discounts. The first model that sold out was Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, but they’re now back in stock and back on sale with a nice big $50 discount that slashes them to just $149.98, the lowest price of the year so far. The other model should be beyond obvious since it sells out all the time — it’s Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro, which are the #1 best-selling headphones among our readers and are also among the best-selling earphones on the planet.

Now, we have some wonderful news: Not only are all of Apple’s beloved AirPods models back in stock after selling out, but they’re also on sale at the lowest prices of 2021 so far on Amazon. And believe it or not, that includes an extremely rare discount on AirPods Max, which never go on sale with any discounts!

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Pro will cost you $249 if you buy a pair at an Apple store or if you order them online from Apple’s website. And of course, that’s true whether you get them right now or even during a huge sales event like Black Friday. Apple doesn’t do discounts, as most people know all too well.

Needless to say, AirPods Pro are worth every penny at full retail, but why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount?

Amazon shoppers can often find AirPods Pro on sale for $219, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day and Black Friday, you might find an even bigger discount. With Mother’s Day 2021 right around the corner, AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon — and they’re now on sale for just $197. That means you’ll save $52 compared to buying them from Apple, and it’s Amazon’s lowest price of the year so far!

Every other AirPods model is also discounted at the moment on Amazon, including one discount that just got even deeper. As we mentioned earlier, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are down to $149.98 this week, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year.

On top of all that, there’s one last thing you might want to note: Apple’s hot new AirPods Max are still hard to find in stock in some stores, but they’re actually available at Amazon right now. In fact, not only are they in stock and available to ship out right away, they’re actually on sale with the first real discount we’ve ever seen! AirPods Max NEVER go on sale with any meaningful discount, but Amazon is offering a $17 discount on the silver color, which is by far the most popular color among our readers. They’re still pricey, but they’re amazing and why would you spend full price if you can save a few bucks?

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you, allowing you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple’s special custom dynamic drivers

The special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you



Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it’s like surround sound for headphones!



New Apple AirPods Max - Silver Price:$532.26 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly



Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger



Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.