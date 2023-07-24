AirPods Pro 2 are back down to Prime Day’s price of $199

Earlier this month, I told you about Prime Day AirPods deals that slashed up to 20% off of Apple’s popular headphones. Unfortunately, all of those deals ended last week. But the good news is that a new sale just popped up that slashes our readers’ favorite AirPods model back down to its Prime Day price. Amazon just dropped the price of Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods Pro 2 to $199 thanks to a new deal that just started today.

That’s a $50 discount, and it matches Amazon’s lowest price of 2023 so far from Prime Day 2023. This time, however, the deal is available to anyone and everyone instead of only Prime members. In other words, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 2, which is one of the most popular Apple products out there among our readers.

Pop over to our comprehensive guide on the best AirPods deals available now, and you’ll see some very impressive offers. Of course, none are as popular as the AirPods Pro 2 deal that just reappeared on Amazon.

AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s best active noise cancelling earbuds yet. They’re also the most popular model ever among our readers. They might look just like the first-generation model, but there are several big upgrades that Apple fans love.

First, Apple says the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro model offers two times the active noise cancelling performance as the original. Plus, you get the new H2 chip and the ability to control the volume right on the stem of either earbud.

Another big upgrade is the wireless charging case, which now includes Find My support and a built-in speaker. If you ever lose them, you can use Apple’s Find My app to locate them and to make the case play a tone.

Like the previous-generation model, AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249. Currently, however, they’re down to just $199 on Amazon. As I mentioned earlier, that’s the lowest price of the year, and it matches Amazon’s blowout price from Prime Day 2023.

If you’re looking for a different model, be sure to check out our guide on the best AirPods deals. Right now, for example, AirPods are down to $99, and AirPods Pro Max are on sale for $469.99, down from $549.